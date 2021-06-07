Bafta TV Awards 2021 fashion: Helena Bonham Carter, Jodie Comer and Michaela Coel among red carpet's stars

Some of the silver screen's finest put on their glad rags for the London ceremony

It's been a comparatively dreary year when it comes to red carpet fashion, with many A-list events relegated to Zoom-only ceremonies due to the pandemic.

However, a little sparkle could be seen in London on Sunday night, as stars of the silver screen assembled in the British capital for the annual Bafta TV Awards.

The occasion, which fetes the best of TV series, films and documentaries from the past year, was held partly online, but with a number of famous faces attending in person.

The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan were among the stars who turned out for the evening, with a number of voluminous gowns and sleek separates spotted on the red carpet.

Normal People's Paul Mescal, who took home the Best Leading Actor award for his role in the drama, and Michaela Coel, who nabbed a slew of awards for her show I May Destroy You, also showed up on the night.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the best red carpet looks from the Bafta TV Awards 2021.

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, Palestinian-America actor Waleed Zuaiter, who was nominated for his role in Baghdad Central, and Doctor Who star Billie Piper were also among the attendees.

Held with a small live audience, the ceremony left acclaimed Netflix series The Crown empty-handed.

The fictionalised account of the modern British royal family, which swept the board at the Golden Globes earlier this year, had been nominated for four categories, including Bonham Carter for best supporting actress as Princess Margaret.

Other big winners on the night included Malachi Kirby, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Small Axe, as well as Rakie Ayola, who won Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Anthony.

