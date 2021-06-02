Princess Diana's wedding dress goes on display at London's Kensington Palace

Princess Diana's wedding dress is going on public display for the first time in more than 25 years at new exhibition, Royal Style in the Making, which opens on Thursday.

The gown, which the late Princess Diana wore to marry Prince Charles at London's St Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981, was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. It will be on display at Kensington Palace, London, from Thursday until January 2.

It is on display with the princess's 7.6-metre sequin-encrusted train, which is the longest in British royal history to date.

Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on her wedding day in 1981. The wedding dress is to go on public display for the first time in more than 25 years.

To include the dress, along with other personal items of the late royal, Historic Royal Palaces had to seek permission from her sons, Princes William and Harry.

"The dress had to be something that was going to go down in history, but also something that Diana loved," designer Elizabeth Emanuel said in Diana: The Portrait, a 2004 book by Ros Coward.

"And we knew it was going to be at St Paul's, so it had to be something that would fill the aisle and be quite dramatic."

The wedding dress of Princess Diana is displayed in the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at Kensington Palace in London. AP Photo

The gown features a fitted bodice overlaid with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace, which originally belonged to Queen Mary, Prince Charles’s great-grandmother, and the veil boasts 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins.

Also included in the exhibition are the pink David Sassoon dress and jacket that Princess Diana changed into later on her wedding day, as well as artefacts detailing the creation of her wedding dress.

The exhibition features pieces worn by other British royals, including the surviving toile for the 1937 coronation dress of the Queen Mother and a Georgian-style dress worn by Princess Margaret, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, to a 1964 charity costume ball.

“Our summer exhibition will shine a spotlight on some of the greatest talents of British design, whose work has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of the royal family across the 20th century,” said Matthew Storey, exhibition curator at Historic Royal Palaces.

“We’ll be exploring how the partnership between each designer and client worked and revealing the process behind the creation of a number of the most important couture commissions in royal history.

“While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, Princess of Wales’s show-stopping Emanuel-designed wedding dress – which goes on show at the palace for the first time in 25 years – we’ve got some real surprises up our sleeve for fashion fans.”

The exhibition will be closed on Thursday, July 1, on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday.

A Bad Moms Christmas

The biog Name: Shamsa Hassan Safar Nationality: Emirati Education: Degree in emergency medical services at Higher Colleges of Technology Favourite book: Between two hearts- Arabic novels Favourite music: Mohammed Abdu and modern Arabic songs Favourite way to spend time off: Family visits and spending time with friends

Brief scoreline: Wolves 3 Neves 28', Doherty 37', Jota 45'+2 Arsenal 1 Papastathopoulos 80'

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

The biog Favourite book: Animal Farm by George Orwell Favourite music: Classical Hobbies: Reading and writing

The Good Liar Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen Directed by: Bill Condon Three out of five stars

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Race card 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m. 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m. 2.45pm: Handicap Dh95,000 1,200m. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh120,000 1,400m. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,400m. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m. 4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m. The National selections: 1.45pm: Galaxy Road – So Hi Speed 2.15pm: Majestic Thunder – Daltrey 2.45pm: Call To War – Taamol 3.15pm: Eqtiraan - Bochart 3.45pm: Kidd Malibu – Initial 4.15pm: Arroway – Arch Gold 4.35pm: Compliance - Muqaatil

