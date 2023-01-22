Understated elegance at Sundance by stars from Anne Hathaway to Brooke Shields

Sundance Film Festival is in full swing, with big-name celebrities attending red-carpet premieres and portrait sessions galore.

The 2023 event started on Thursday and will run until January 29 in Utah’s mountainous Park City, with plenty more cinematic spectacles on the agenda.

Over the past few days, stars have been spotted attending screenings for films such as Punjabi-language Joyland, science-fiction horror film Infinity Pool and headline-grabbing psychological thriller Cat Person.

In terms of fashion, it's been quietly understated, with plenty of black outfits punctuated by pops of orange and red.

American actress Anne Hathaway wore an LBD with black sheer tights and chunky boots, paired with a thick puffer jacket, to the premiere of her film Eileen, a coming drama thriller, in which Hathaway stars, based on the Man Booker Prize-shortlisted 2015 novel of the same name. The story is of a woman's friendship with a new co-worker that takes a sinister turn at the prison facility where she works.

US actress Brooke Shields was also there to promote Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, a two-part documentary that sheds light on the period Shields came of age in public, after she starred aged 12 in the controversial 1978 film Pretty Baby.

Brooke Shields, right, the subject of the documentary film Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, with director Lana Wilson at its premiere. AP Photo

For a portrait session at Latinx House to promote the film, Shields, 57, wore a black and white suit with tie, while at the premiere, she opted for a black cashmere dress with a thigh-high slit and decorative cowboy boots, paired with a winter jacket with faux fur collar.

Women sporting blazers and suits has been a common sight at the festival. American actress and singer Brittany O'Grady attended the Sometimes I Think About Dying premiere in a black and white tux, complete with a black bow tie, while English actress Daisy Ridley attended a portrait session to promote the film in a deep blue blazer. Elsewhere, Pretty Baby director Lana Wilson arrived for the premiere of the film in a brown sheer jacket and trouser suit with a black turtleneck.

British actress Priya Kansara and British director Nida Manzoor kept it colourful at the Polite Society premiere, wearing bright red, Kansara in a floor-length gown and Manzoor wearing a stylish polka dot pantsuit.

Armenian-American actress Angela Sarafyan opted for a dusty orange jumpsuit with matching boots for the Midnight Short Film Programme at Prospector Square Theatre.

Sandor Mulsow, Jason Momoa and director Matthieu Rytz attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Deep Rising premiere. Getty Images via AFP

The men kept it stylish as well. American actor Jason Momoa, in particular, looked rugged yet cosy at the Variety Sundance Studio on Friday with a chunky white cardigan, mint green button-up, white shirt, beige cargo pants and snow boots. He was there to discuss his new documentary Deep Rising, which he narrates and executive produces, about the controversial proposal to mine the ocean floor.