South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee makes fashionable debut in Abu Dhabi

South Korea’s first lady Kim Keon Hee has been regularly cutting a stylish figure while standing by her husband Yoon Suk Yeol since he assumed the presidency last May.

She is currently in the UAE as part of the couple’s four-day state visit that draws to a close on Tuesday. Upon landing in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Kim wore a sleek beige outfit with a navy blue scarf while also accessorising with a matching beige handbag from Korean upcycle fashion brand Harlie K.

The couple later attended an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan on Sunday where Kim wore a tailored black trouser-suit with a high-collar white shirt. She later sported a brown headscarf over the outfit for a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee tour the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. EPA

Staying with dark colours, she wore a classic floor-length black A-line dress with long sleeves when the couple met President Sheikh Mohamed and other members of the UAE and South Korean delegation during a group visit at Qasr Al Watan on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time that Kim’s fashion choices have turned heads. While it may appear she prefers darks and neutrals, she hasn’t shied away from bright colours, either.

During a trip to Madrid for the 2022 Nato Summit in June, she wore a high-waist royal green skirt paired with a tailored black blazer. For a dinner party at the Royal Palace, she wore an embroidered white dress with a string of pearls. She then wore a canary yellow blouse with a light blue pencil skirt while visiting a Korean grocery store in the country.

She also wore the same shirt with wide white trousers while meeting the first lady of Indonesia, Iriana Widodo, at the G20 Summit's spouse programme in November.