Mrs UAE World national director wants to bring global title to the region

Ever since he was named the UAE national director by the Mrs World Organisation in January, Jiss Victor has been working to realise one singular dream — to bring the crown home for the first time.

Earlier this year, Indian beauty queen Debanjali Kamstra became the first contestant to represent the UAE at the global pageant, held in Las Vegas. Kamstra, who funded herself for Mrs World 2021, made it to the top three at the pageant in January, which was won by Mrs American Shaylyn Ford. Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp was named first runner-up.

Victor, a UAE fashion industry veteran, was named UAE national director soon after, following "more than six months of discussions". He is confident this year's contestant, Pamala Serena, will win the Mrs World 2022 title.

Pamala Serena will represent the UAE at the Mrs World pageant in December. All photos: Jef Anog

"She is a born leader with a strong heart to work for women empowerment and special children. I am sure she will make UAE proud by winning the title," he tells The National.

Serena, a British business consultant, who is of Indian descent, was picked from 18 hopefuls to represent the UAE at the international pageant, to be held on Saturday and Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

"Mrs World judging categories count equally on poise, personality, beauty, evening gown and Active wear," Victor says. "We had selected the top four from the UAE contestants and had individual interviews, too. Pamala topped in all categories."

Unlike other global beauty pageants, Mrs World, which has been held since 1984, does not stipulate citizenship for contestants representing various countries, as long as they've been vetted and picked by an approved body or organisation.

A total of 60 countries will be represented at this year's pageant.

Jiss Victor, a UAE fashion industry veteran, was named the UAE national director for Mrs World in January. Photo: George Antony

"Working with world's No 1 pageant for married women is so exciting, it's like a dream come true for me," says Victor.

"Pageants like Mrs World bring in lot a of opportunities for married women. But my main focus is to bring the world title to UAE."

Soon after the pageant, work will begin on selecting next year's UAE contestant, with registrations opening in March.

"We will be organising training programmes for the contestants. We are also actively involved in charitable projects for special children," Victor says. "We will be giving our finalists work opportunities, too. My main focus is to bring the world title to UAE."

All nationalities are welcome, as long as they are residents of the UAE, he says.

"This is the first time Mrs World started its official selection in the UAE and welcome everyone," says Victor. "I really hope next year we will have more Arab representatives."