Two Arab nations in Mrs World final as Mrs American Shaylyn Ford takes crown

Mrs UAE and Mrs Jordan wowed judges at the Mrs World beauty pageant today, narrowly losing out on the crown to Mrs American Shaylyn Ford.

Debanjali Kamstra, who was representing the UAE for the first time in the pageant's history, was named second runner-up, with Mrs Jordan Jaclyn Stapp finishing as first runner-up at the glamorous event in Las Vegas.

Ford beat 57 other contestants for the title and was crowned by the reigning Mrs World, Kate Schneider, who was Mrs Ireland World.

The pageant featured the traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear, eveningwear and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ personalities and public speaking skills, in which Kamstra and Stapp spoke about their charitable efforts in the Middle East.

How did Mrs UAE do in the Mrs World final?

A former employee of Emirates airlines, Kamstra, 35, is an architect and opened her first interior design business, Veloche, in Dubai a decade ago.

A resident of the UAE for 13 years, she has since started two more companies, one selling home interiors and the other dealing in healthy snacks and drinks.

Kamstra, who has been married to her musician husband Christiaan Kamstra for nine years, loves dancing and fitness and is motivated by helping other women on their fitness journey.

Judges heard that the mother-of-two-girls is passionate about helping children with autism.

Her mantra in life is: “Confidence is your best accessory. Love yourself and give your best and the results will always be in your favour.”

Kamstra, 35, an Indian businesswoman and mother-of-two, has called the UAE home for the past 13 years.

When asked what she wants the judges and world to know about her, Kamsta answered: "I want the world to know that I am a woman who has started her life from scratch and I have never been gifted with everything I've wanted, so I have worked really hard to achieve everything.

"Being the pioneering United Arab Emirates contestant, I'm first time representing the country in the platform of the world and if I become Mrs World, I will do a lot for the people of determination as I want them to have jobs and I also want to support the children with autism because they are all inclusive."

On the question of how she would utilise technology during her reign, she said: “If you go to my Instagram account you can see I’ve already got half a million followers. That means when I’m going to travel I’m going to take a lot of pictures and promote different countries’ tourism.

“Most important [is] my advocacy for the people of determination. I would like to contact organisations, both private and government, to give some kind of job opportunity to people of determination because they are all inclusive.”

National costume and swimwear rounds

Kamstra also stunned judges in the national costume round, winning the award for the Most Exotic Costume in a falcon-inspired getup, made entirely of gold fabric and featuring a floor-length feather cape.

Audiences gasped at Kamstra’s magnificent wing-shaped shoulder pads as she strutted out onto the stage, pausing to spread out her feathers majestically.

Crowning the striking costume, designed by Filipino talent Cary Santiago, was a statuesque headpiece depicting a falcon in flight, paired with a stunning gold battoulah glimmering under the spotlights.

Kamstra’s outfit was designed to represent “strength, unity and power” in a poignant nod to the UAE’s heritage.

The winner of the Best Costume went to Mrs India Navdeep Kaur, who dazzled in a head-to-toe gold serpent-inspired look.

The metallic ensemble was paired with thigh-high metal plated boots, an elaborate headpiece and a trident, which she brandished as strode confidently across the Vegas stage.

For the swimwear round, the 15 semi finalists, including Kamstra and Stapp, wore identical plunging black one-pieces paired with perspex heels as they sashayed around the stage to Diana Ross's I’m Coming Out.

The final six then took to the stage in a bright pink number and paraded in front of the judges as hosts shared a brief biography about each contestant’s life and work.

Mrs Jordan won the Congeniality Award in the swimsuit round.

The new Mrs World

Ford stunned judges in a stunning one-sleeved evening gown, split to the thigh, with her blonde locks tumbling around her shoulders.

The charity executive director has been married for seven years to her pastor husband and the couple have three children together.

Ford, 37, from Granville Ohio, was crowned Mrs American at the annual Mrs American pageant on November 19, 2021.

When asked about her plans for the pageant’s Beauty For Good and Victoria’s Voice charities as Mrs World, Ford said: “I’ve already started. My first meeting is on Monday with the Beauty For Good team and I’m so excited to get some victory clubs going in our state.

“I’ve worked with a lot of our state queens and we want to continue expanding the programme.

“I am so excited to be partnering with [drug charity] Victoria’s Voice and Beauty For Good and I think we can make a real change.

“I have had opioid addiction hit my own family. I’ve lost people who I love and I’m very passionate about taking this forward.

“Together I feel we can take massive ground and I can’t wait to do it.”