Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian lead dazzling line-up at CFDA Fashion Awards

There was an endless rotation of celebrities at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in New York on Monday, as Gigi Hadid, the Kardashians and Tommy Hilfiger hit the event's special white carpet.

The ceremony, which honours the best in American design talent and aims to showcase rising stars alongside established ateliers, hands out awards across women and menswear, accessories, emerging talent and having a positive social influence. It was also attended by the likes of singer Cher, comedian Trevor Noah, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, rocker Lenny Kravitz and model Irina Shayk.

Thom Browne, who succeeded Tom Ford as the body's chairman last month, was joined by host and actress Natasha Lyonne, wearing a trouser look by Proenza Schouler.

Actress Natasha Lyonne arrives for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. AFP

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who counts Zendaya as one of his clients, received the Stylist Award, while the duo behind the Chrome Hearts label, Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark, received the the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kim Kardashian along with Emma and Jens Grede collected the Amazon Innovation Award for their joint shapewear venture Skims, while the late Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer, Virgil Abloh, were posthumously given the CFDA’s Board of Trustee’s Award.

Musician Kravitz picked up the Fashion Icon award.

As one of the biggest nights in the American fashion industry, it was a star-studded evening, with the likes of Cher, Katie Holmes and Hadid all arriving dressed to the nines.

Cher wore a leather evening dress inspired by biker gear from the label Chrome Hearts, while Hadid turned convention on its head by arriving in a 2023 menswear look by Browne.

Kardashian also switched things up, choosing to overlook the suggested US brand dress code by arriving in Dolce & Gabbana to collect her award. The media personality curated a new collection for the Italian design duo at Milan Fashion Week, taking inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.

She was not the only one as her mother Kris Jenner was one of several who wore the Italian house of Schiaparelli, while the singer Tinashe opted for French, turning up in a vintage corset look by Dior.

Like Hadid, many guests opted to support Browne by wearing his looks, including Justin Theroux and actress Janelle Monae, who wore an oversized opera coat, finished with children's ABC block-soled shoes and a handbag made to look like a toy dog.

