Bollywood stars hit the runway at Lakme Fashion Week

If it's in Mumbai, the stars will come. After showcases in Delhi in March, Lakme Fashion Week returned to the home of Bollywood for its latest season. And there were plenty of A-listers on and off the runway.

Shows began at the Jio World Convention Centre on Tuesday, opening with designer Anamika Khanna and her label AK-OK, which had actors Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and singer Armaan Malik in attendance.

Known for blending Indian textiles with western silhouettes, Khanna's collection consisted of white cottons, prints in silk and plenty of shiboris, which is a style of fabric dyeing.

Actress Gauahar Khan was one of the first celebrities on the runway, walking at the INIFD Launchpad, a platform for up-and-coming designers on Wednesday.

Mrunal Thakur, known for her roles in Bollywood films Super 30 and Batla House, was the showstopper for Mishru, a label known for its bridalwear as well as Indian fusion ready-to-wear.

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur presents a creation by designer Mishru at Lakme Fashion Week. AFP

Actress Diana Penty, who's no stranger to the runway, was the star of designer Pallavi Mohan's show while Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil.

Former model Malaika Arora was also on the runway for the label Limerick and singer Kanika Kapoor showed her support for designer Swatti Kapoor.

Rising talent Sanjana Sanghi was the star for designer Anju Modi, who's known for championing traditional crafts.

Other stars on stage included Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Genelia D'Souza, Tara Sutaria, Aditi Rao Hydari, Chitrangda Singh and actor Vijay Varma, who walked for the label Nirmooha.

But it wasn't all movie stars, cricket player Ꮪhubman Gill was the showstopper for designer Kanika Goyal's brand KGL.

Lakme Fashion Week runs until Sunday.