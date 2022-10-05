Miss England finalist Melisa Raouf on her no filters activism and Middle Eastern roots

The death of Mahsa Amini in Iran has reverberated with people around the world, not least with Miss England contestant Melisa Raouf.

She was born in London to an Iranian father and Azerbaijani mother, so the issue is close to home, she says. Her personal convictions also resonate with the core of the issue surrounding Amini's death and the large-scale protests that have ensued.

Raouf, 20, made global headlines in August when she became the first participant in the pageant's 94-year history to compete without make-up.

"It's the idea of choice, which is my whole agenda," she tells The National.

"This is what I've been standing for, the freedom to choose, whether it's to do with your appearance or the way you dress. And it makes me so proud to see all these brave women around the world protest for that right, standing united with one another."

Miss England finalist Melisa Raouf. Photo: Instagram / melisaraouf

At least 92 people have been killed in Iran after authorities cracked down on protesters after Amini's funeral on September 17, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO said on Sunday. Amini, 22, was pronounced dead after three days in a coma following her arrest by morality police in Tehran for wearing the hijab in an "improper" way.

Raouf, who will compete with 15 other contestants at the Miss England finals, to be held across two days on October 16 and 17, says she hopes to use the platform and newfound fame to continue to speak up for the freedom to choose.

The politics student first made waves when she won the Bare Face Top Model award at the pageant's preliminary contest in August.

Angie Beasley, the director of Miss England, tells The National that the Bare Face round of Miss England started in 2019 "due to the amount of contestants submitting heavily made-up and filtered photos of themselves to enter the contest".

"The younger generation are easily influenced by what they see on social media due to the likes of influencers posting highly edited images of themselves covered in make-up," she says.

"Melisa chose to take the Bare Face round a step further by competing in the whole Miss England competition make-up free, which is very brave, considering the finalists are all wearing make-up in the other rounds."

Miss England director Angie Beasley with finalist Melisa Raouf and other contestants at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate in London. Photo: Kam Murali

Raouf, who says she has always loved watching beauty pageants growing up, says going make-up free was not part of her original plan. But after she noticed the impact her photo made, she decided to do away with cosmetics for the rest of competition.

"It made me realise that I don't always need the make-up or filters that I've been so dependent on. So I made my decision to arrive in the semi-finals bare-faced just to show women that make-up or filters are never compulsory, it's a choice," she says.

And she has been overwhelmed by the reaction from women around the world, she says.

"I knew my decision would make a positive impact with the women in the competition, as well as those watching, but I never thought it would resonate so much worldwide. So many women around the world have messaged me saying, 'Thank you for doing this for all of us,' and, 'Thank you for sharing that you can be comfortable in your own skin, even if it's in a beauty contest.'

"The fact that so many women are reaching out to me makes me so happy. It just means so much to me."

On Instagram, too, Raouf has seen her follower numbers explode.

"Before the competition, I had about 900 followers. And after that post went viral, I now have more than 44,000. So that was a big shock to me," she says.

She has also started a hashtag, #barefacemovement, encouraging women to share photos of themselves without make-up, now with more than 500 posts from around the world.

Raouf was also recently named the ambassador for UK cosmetics brand Cetuem.

With a career in diplomacy still firmly on her vision board, Raouf, who clarifies that she's not opposed to make-up and would still wear it occasionally, says whether or not she wins the Miss England crown, she's glad to have found a cause that has resonated with so many people.

"So often, society pressures women to look a certain way due to it's narrow concept of beauty, you know. And that single definition of beauty is why women tend to turn to make-up and other enhancements," she says.

"I would still love to continue and pursue my politics degree, but I definitely want to continue promoting body positivity, especially with younger girls who are going through changes and feeling insecure. I am going to continue to speak up even after the competition."

For now, though, she's juggling her university classes with preparing for the finals. If Raouf wins the crown, she will represent England at the Miss World competition, the date and location for which have not yet been announced. The annual global pageant crowned its 2021 winner, Poland's Karolina Bielawska, this year in March, after being delayed owing to the pandemic.

But before the finals, Raouf and other contestants will compete in a few more preliminary rounds, including a talent competition for which she will perform a belly dance.

"I am proud of my Middle Eastern heritage," she says. "And I will do my best to showcase the region and its rich culture in whatever I do."

The Miss England finals will take place at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport on October 16 and 17. More information is available at missengland.info

