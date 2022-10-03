Paris Fashion Week diaries: Kanye West, Bella Hadid and Zendaya spotted on day six

It was a busy day at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The day started at the Balenciaga show, where the artist Ye, formally known as Kanye West, made his modelling debut on the brand's runway. As a long-time friend of the house's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, who goes by Demna, the pair have collaborated many times, including the various projects around the release of Ye's recent album, Donda.

While Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been linked to Balenciaga of late, she stars in its autumn/winter 2022 advertising campaign, the spring/summer 2023 show was Ye's turn to get involved. Wearing a hoodie over a baseball cap as he took to the runway, it took the crowd a few moments to figure out who the new model was.

US rapper Kanye West on the Givenchy front row with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey and Carine Roitfeld. AFP

Also at Balenciaga, Doja Cat was spotted, as well as model Mona Tougaard, Kylie Jenner — breaking the all-black dress code by arriving in coral pink — as well as Naomi Campbell and South Korean actress Han So-hee.

At Valentino, the second big show of the day, Campbell was in attendance again, this time with brand ambassador Zendaya, whose arrival sent the waiting crowd on the street into a screaming frenzy. They were joined by singer Erykah Badu, who provided the show soundtrack, as well as actress Florence Pugh and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Read More Elie Saab leans into joyful renewal at Paris Fashion Week

Show number three was Givenchy, and in attendance outside in the pouring rain was Ye, who sat next to the French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, as well as Anna Dello Russo, models Karlie Kloss and Georgia May Jagger, singer Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Palermo, and fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. Walking for the house was Tougaard, Nora Attal, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.