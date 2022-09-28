Kate, Princess of Wales's red coat pays subtle tribute to Diana

Kate, Princess of Wales, paid a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law during her first official engagement since being given the title formerly held by Diana.

Kate and her husband Prince William made their first visit to the country after being named Prince and Princess of Wales, and Kate’s outfit for the occasion mirrored the look Diana chose when she made her first official visit to Wales.

Kate took inspiration from the red coat Diana wore in October 1981 with the structured, red wool coat she wore on Tuesday’s visit. And the garment paid tribute to Diana in more ways than one. The L K Bennett coat style is named Spencer — Diana’s maiden name.

She paired the $1,080 coat, which featured gold fastenings and buttons, with a simple black top and trousers, and black court shoes.

She also chose to champion the country with her accessories, wearing a pair of Alia hoops ($85) from the Welsh brand Spells of Love.

Tuesday’s visit marked the first official duty for the prince and princess following the end of their mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince and princess were pictured at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Holyhead, Anglesey, where they met crew, volunteers and people who have been supported by the charity.

The unit, one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast, is only half an hour from where the couple lived when they were newly-weds and Prince William worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

The couple had promised to pay a trip at the earliest opportunity following the queen's death, hoping to begin "deepening the trust and respect" they have with the people of Wales.

Their last official visit to the country was in June, when rehearsals for the queen's platinum jubilee concert were taking place.

Flags at royal residences returned to full mast on Tuesday following the end of the family’s seven-day mourning period.