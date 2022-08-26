Return of the tennis skirt, TikTok and Bella Hadid’s favourite new trend

With tennis season in full swing, it’s no surprise on-court style has made its way off the clay and on to the high street.

Blowing up on TikTok, with millions of videos showing how to wear the trend, the tennis skirt is having a major fashion moment, whether paired with a crop top and trainers for beat-the-heat summer style, or with boots and an oversized jumper as spiced pumpkin latte season looms into view.

Dubbed “tenniscore”, the look made up a huge part of the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2022 ready-to-wear presentation, as Miuccia Prada sent models down the runway in Wimbledon-inspired swishy skirts, from knee-length to super-mini.

Classic minimalists Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren have offered up their takes on the style for the coming season, while purists have long turned to French sports label Lacoste for their year-round pieces.

Scroll through the gallery above for 10 tennis skirts that serve up style on and off the court

Game, set and style match

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sporting a tennis skirt. Getty Images

Always one with her finger on the fashion pulse, Bella Hadid was spotted out for lunch in New York pairing a Lacoste tennis skirt with decidedly non-sporty but chic accessories that included a Goyard bag and vintage Dior sunglasses.

British singer Dua Lipa is another convert, taking to Instagram to showcase two different takes on the trend.

“Sad to miss Wimbledon this year,” she wrote alongside an image of herself wearing a tennis skirt in the season’s hottest colour, Barbie pink.

In another post, the singer showed off a punk take on the trend, in a pink and black pleated skirt paying sartorial homage to 2000s Avril Lavigne.

More recently, actress Hilary Duff, 34, was spotted buying takeaway food in Los Angeles in a white tennis skirt.

For those looking to keep their tennis skirts for sport only, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, has emerged as a trendsetter, thanks to the matching Poivre Blanc top and skirt she recently wore to meet British tennis champion Emma Raducanu.