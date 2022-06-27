BET Awards 2022 red carpet fashion, from Lizzo in Gucci to Chloe Bailey in Nicolas Jebran

The 2022 BET Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with everyone from Lizzo to Sean "Diddy" Combs, Mary J. Blige and Janelle Monae walking the red carpet.

Lizzo stunned in a resplendent midnight boudoir-style gown with feather sleeves by Gucci, while British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo wore a colourful two-piece by Louis Vuitton.

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, known as Chloe x Halle, both wore striking black designs, Chloe's sequinned piece created by Lebanese designer, Nicolas Jebran, and Halle's by Monot.

Chloe Bailey wore a gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran at the 2022 BET Awards. AFP

Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward created a white gown for Blige and a hooded, sequinned red dress for City Girls's Yung Miami.

Combs, Daniel Kaluuya and Lucky Daye made sartorial statements with colourful suits, while Chance the Rapper wore a relaxed hoodie with a drawn-on pattern for the red carpet event. Giveon wore a black shirt with tan leather trousers.

Actress Taraji P Henson hosted the awards, which honoured Combs with the Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to hip-hop, RnB and culture. Ahead of the show, actress Henson said: "I am honoured to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists. You can even say it is the ‘empire' of black excellence."

Lizzo kicked off proceedings, performing her latest hit About Damn Time, while Brandy surprised guests, joining Jack Harlow for a performance of his song First Class. Mariah Carey also took to the stage with Latto.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ performed The Highs & the Lows. Muni Long, wearing a pink gown, opened her set with a snippet of Time Machine, before performing Hrs & Hrs.

