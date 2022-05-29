Cannes red-carpet fashion recap: most striking styles from the 2022 film festival

It's over for another year. The Cannes Film Festival 2022 has come to a close, and alongside tears and cheers on the Croisette for the best films, there has been plenty of applause for the most eye-catching sartorial choices.

At screenings, world premieres and events on the sidelines of the annual festival in the French resort town, celebrities and well-known figures have been donning their finest.

As the 12-day event kicked off, Cannes jury members Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall stepped out in particularly eye-catching outfits.

Bollywood star Padukone turned heads in her black and gold Sabyasachi sari, while British actress Rebecca Hall wowed in a custom pink and red gown by Gucci with crystal embellishment.

Fellow juror Noomi Rapace captured people's attention at the star-studded Elvis premiere, where she wore a black and white Dries van Noten dress with striking red gloves.

Valentino pink was a favourite, with German model Caroline Daur stealing the limelight in a mini dress and platforms on opening night, while Naomi Campbell stole the show at the Red Sea International Film Festival's Celebration of Women in Cinema event and Australian actress Katherine Langford looked glam at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

Whatever Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid wore got people talking, but particularly her trio of vintage Versace looks from 1983, 2003 and 2001. Her white jersey gown at the screening of Les Bonnes Etoiles (Broker) on Thursday evening also made headlines, as the body-skimming dress, which featured a hip cut-out with a gold buckle, was from Gucci's autumn 1996 collection.

From the region, Tony Ward, Georges Hobeika and Elie Saab were among the Lebanese designers who dressed big-name celebrities this year, including Brazilian supermodel Alessandro Ambrosio, socialite Jessica Wang and Filipina actress Heart Evangelista.

From Dubai, Filipino designer Michael Cinco also featured on the red carpets, with fabulous gowns created for Miss Kosovo Emilia Dobreva and model Natalia Barulich.

Indian designers weren't in short supply on the red carpet, either, as Padukone also wore a stunning white sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the closing ceremony, and Indonesian actress Raline Shah chose a look by Gaurav Gupta for The Innocent screening.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a long-time Cannes visitor, also wore Gupta to the screening of Armageddon Time, making headlines in a dramatic architectural gown in pale pink, covered with silver embellishment.

