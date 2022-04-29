Make-up trends for Eid Al Fitr, from white eyeliner to red lips

As Eid Al Fitr is quickly approaching, it is now time to start thinking about outfits for the celebration and new make-up ideas to go with them. And where better to get inspiration than from the worlds of celebrity and fashion, the point where creativity and wearability meet.

Here are five Eid make-up ideas to try:

White eyeliner

Lady Gaga sporting the white eyeliner trend. Getty Images

First seen on the Dior haute couture catwalk in January, Dior Makeup creative and image director Peter Philips inspired many mood boards when he sketched a white line under the model's eyes. This bold look is still going strong, thanks largely to its surprising versatility, from discreet nod, to out-and-out showstopper.

Far more than just a dot in the inner corner of the eye, white can actually be used in all manner of ways. Lady Gaga has sported a slick of white under her eye, while actress Margot Robbie has used white as an all over colour for her eyelid. Singer Ariana Grande has used it to create a graphic "halo" circling her eye socket.

Double line eyeliner

Olivia Wilde kept it sultry with a smudged double line eye liner look. Getty Images

Almost an extension of the white eyeliner trick, double-lined eyeliner is another handy way to update a look. This can be used with white, black or any colour, as all you need is a steady hand.

Lily Collins has used it to create just the outline of a classic cat’s eye look, while Alicia Vikander has worn hers staring at the inner corner of the eye and sweeping a double line right the way to the outside of her eye socket.

FKA Twigs has used white to follow the crease line, whipping it back into a dramatic shape, and ramped up the interest even more by using a metallic pink on just her lid, creating a look-within-a-look. Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, has given it a sultry edge by smudging the double lines to make a smoky evening eye.

Neon brights

Dua Lipa on the Versace catwalk in brightly coloured eyeliner. Photo Versace

Since Dua Lipa walked the spring/summer 2022 Versace catwalk withblue and lime green streaked across her eyelids, the world has been going crazy for shocks of neon.

Striking and fresh, the look can be achieved with plenty of products, from Huda Beauty's Colour Block eye palette in hyper-pigmented lime, yellow and turquoise, to Mac Cosmetics' Art Library with bright pink and orange, with even some metallics thrown in for good measure.

Whether worn as a graphic line like Lipa wears hers, as a sweep of sultry blue like Jennifer Lopez puts it on or as a pop of orange as worn by Megan Fox, there are plenty of ways to make it your own.

Smoky eye

Beauty guru Huda Kattan knows the power of a smoky eye. Photo: Huda Kattan / Instagram

A rich smoky eye, with smudged tones of brown and bronze is a must for a glamed up evening out, and never goes out of style.

Able to be dialed up or down, depending on mood, the look can be shifted from mysterious ingenue to all-out vamp just by pressing on another layer of chocolatey powder. For most skin tones, browns give a richly sophisticated effect, especially when brought down around the lower lashes, while black can be starkly beautiful when slightly messy-looking.

Those searching for a shortcut can buy palettes filled with complimentary colours, and many of these come with instructions on how to create the look, leaving you to just have fun and play.

Red lip

Lupita Nyong'o wore deep red lipstick to compliment her gold dress, at the 2022 Academy Awards. Getty Images

A red lip is the ultimate statement and can be bold, sensual and sophisticated all at once. The great advantage of this classic is that it works equally well with a full face of make-up or with just combed brows and a barely there look.

However, there are no shortcuts to creating the perfect red lip. Exfoliating the lips is an absolute must, using either a scrub or a dry toothbrush to buff off dead skin. Apply a good primer, as this will hold the colour in place, then colour in the entire lip using a pencil in your desired colour. Blot and repeat. Then apply the same shade in lipstick, blot once again, and then set with a puff of translucent powder.

While there are literally thousands of red lipsticks available, Mac’s Matt Lipstick in Ruby Woo is still the best all-rounder, as it suits every skin tone. Chanel’s Rouge Allure Intense Lip in 99 Pirate is another fail-safe for a darker shade, while Fenty Beauty reds are a delight.