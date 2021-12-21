Dolce & Gabbana's outfits for Expo 2020 Dubai to go on sale

The Dolce & Gabbana-designed outfits worn by volunteers at the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be available to buy in-store from January.

The Italian design duo were commissioned to create uniforms for the 60 volunteer students, who are from universities across Italy. They designed white ensembles consisting of trousers, T-shirts, sweatsuits and matching shoes, with the slogan “Made in Italy” emblazoned across the front of tops and on the sides of trainers.

Minimal stripes of green and red were added to represent the colours of the Italian flag. The pieces will be available in Dolce & Gabbana stores across the UAE in the New Year, with prices starting at Dh1,850 for men's and women's T-shirts, going up to Dh3,400 for trainers.

The fashion brand, which has long championed Italian craftsmanship and know-how, is also present in the Italian pavilion through a custom-created architectural installation. A series of octagonal columns and brickwork seats have been covered with 1,200 finely crafted and hand-painted majolica tiles by Sicilian master potters, crafted from a mixture of clay and Sicilian lava stone powder, and decorated with natural colouring obtained from mineral oxides.

The Dolce & Gabbana installation in the Italian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

The baroque forms of the structure are reminiscent of the architecture of the 18th-century gardens of Southern Italy, while the interweaving florals, bougainvillea fronds, citrus fruits and bucolic landscapes portrayed on the tiles will be familiar to fans of Dolce & Gabbana’s designs.

Read more Six concerts to catch at Expo 2020 Dubai this week: from AR Rahman to Lea Salonga

“The installation aims to be a symbol and testimony of the skills of Italian art masters in all their fields," an official Dolce & Gabbana statement read. "They are a priceless intangible heritage, repositories of knowledge and skills that risk being lost forever, in a distracted and superficial age.”