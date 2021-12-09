Abu Dhabi GP's Grid Girls will be wearing designs by the UAE's Yara bin Shakar

Starting from Thursday, all eyes will be on the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is the deciding race of the season.

To help celebrate what is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event held in the UAE, principal sponsor Etihad Airways has revealed the new uniforms to be worn by its crew in the paddock area of the Yas Marina Circuit.

Affectionately called "Grid Girls", this year, the women who will be inside the area where the cars and drivers are situated, will be dressed by the Emirati designer, Yara bin Shakar.

Known for her canny tailoring and use of twists of fabric to cleverly hint at the body underneath while staying resolutely modest, bin Shakar has brought all her cutting skills to create a deceptively understated jumpsuit.

The jumpsuit for the Formula 1 event has a funnel neck and capped sleeves, while being cut to skim the hips. The belt, meanwhile, is wide and crosses over at the stomach, and is run through with a delicate gold stitch, to echo the gold and black colours of the airline. The outfit carries the airline's name on the shoulder, and is finished with a beret.

Read More Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi and Manish Malhotra create an abaya saree for Etihad

Founded in 2016, bin Shakar's eponymous labels specialises in blending intricate tailoring with comfort, to create pieces that are easy to wear, stylish and modest.

The Emirati is not the first designer to be asked to create a look for the Grid Girls. In 2017, the globally acclaimed Prabal Gurung designed a uniform inspired by the utility of women's clothes in the 1940s.

To mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee, Etihad decided to turn the spotlight on a regional talent for this season.