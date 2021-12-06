Cricketer Dwayne Bravo launches fashion collection for Djb47 in Dubai

Former West Indies cricket captain Dwayne Bravo has launched his own Caribbean inspired fashion collection with a focus on sustainability.

Called Djb47, inspired by Bravo's musician alter ego, DJ Bravo, and his famed shirt number as a cricketer, the brand has been selling T-shirts for many years. But this is the first time it's been expanded to include a collection of hoodies, joggers, shorts, shoes and bags for men, women and kids.

Bravo, who launched the collection at the CIO Summit in Dubai on Sunday, said Djb47 will initially focus on the cricket-crazed Indian market where he has a huge following. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the sportsman, 38, who has also played for the Indian Premier League, announced his retirement from international cricket last month after a career spanning more than 17 years.

"Thank you to all my fans and supporters who have been part of my incredible journey so far," he said, while launching the collection. "Fans can expect some new designs and we'll be dropping the brand new edition of sir champion T-shirts as well."

The cricketer often refers to himself as Sir Champion, inspired by his hit single Champion, which he released in 2016. The music video has been viewed more than 119 million times on YouTube.

"Understanding our social responsibility for solving climate change, we made a conscious attempt to reduce our carbon footprint. I am looking forward to this new launch and hope my fans and supporters appreciate our efforts," said Bravo, who has partnered with Singapore's 3 Big Dogs for the brand.

Murali Desingh, the country head of Djb47 said jewellery and accessories will soon be added to the collection, with bespoke designer capsule collections and a physical store scheduled for the early half of 2022.

''Dwayne is hugely popular with the youth of [India] which prompted us to build an apparel and footwear range," Desingh said.

Besides the fashion brand, Bravo also owns music label 47 Productions, and has in the past expressed his interest in Bollywood.

He told the Hindustan Times Indian newspaper that superstar Shah Rukh Khan was his "all-time favourite". "He promised me one day he’ll put me in one of his films, so I’m still waiting for that moment,” he said.