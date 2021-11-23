Miss Universe Andrea Meza says 'forget about politics' as pageant goes to Israel

Reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza is calling for contestants to separate politics from the long-running beauty pageant ahead of the December 12 event to be held in the resort of Eilat in Israel.

Pressure has been mounting on some contestants participating in the pageant, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, to drop out in solidarity with Palestinians.

"Everyone with different beliefs, with different backgrounds, with different cultures, they all come together and when you are in there, you forget about politics, about your religion," Meza, who was crowned Miss Mexico last year, told The Associated Press ahead of a tour of Jerusalem's Old City. "It’s just about embracing other women."

Meza's comments come following the withdrawal of Miss Greece Rafaela Plastira in October.

"I will not be attending Miss Universe this year. The reason for that is the country. I am absolutely not disrespecting the country. I love all countries from all over the world but my heart goes to all the people fighting for there lives in Israel & [Palestine]. I can’t go up that stage and act like nothing is happening when people are fighting for [their] lives out there," Platira posted on Instagram.

Her replacement Katerina Kouvoutsaki was swiftly announced, but organisers last week named a new representative, citing "health reasons", and said runner-up Sofia Arapogianni would replace Kouvoutsaki at the event in Israel.

"As of today, the new Miss Universe Greece 2021 is Sofia Arapogianni. Our beauty queen Katerina Kouvoutsaki will not be able to represent our country, in the crown of the universe, for health reasons, which do not allow her to travel," Star GS Hellas posted on Instagram.

Miss Greece's withdrawal follows a cancellation by Miss Malaysia organisers who cited Covid-19 restrictions as their reason for not participating.

"Unfortunately, due to the worsening Covid-19 situation, which has resulted in limited international and domestic travel, we have been unable to hold our local Miss Universe 2021 pageant," the organisation posted. "We have therefore declined the invitation to this year's pageant. We wish all delegates the best of luck at the international competition and look forward to participating again in the near future."

Meanwhile, controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, after the South African government withdrew its support for the event because of local organisers' plans to participate in contest.

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, has supported calls for Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, to boycott Miss Universe because of it being held in Israel and warned that “the damage to her reputation will far exceed any glamour that may arise”.

Mswane, 24, a law graduate who won the Miss South Africa contest last month, has remained silent on whether or not she will participate in the pageant.

"The power and privilege of this crown extends beyond mere beauty," she posted after her coronation. "With this crown, I not only get to represent South Africa on a global platform but I carry the responsibilities of hope, empowerment, duty and service to my beloved country.

"With this crown, I have the privilege of carrying the dreams and aspirations of so many South Africans, a privilege I don’t ever take for granted. With a willing heart, open mind and an eagerness to learn and grow, I stand excited to reign as your Miss South Africa 2021."

South Africa has had a good run in the Miss Universe pageant in recent years, with Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi winning the Miss Universe crown in 2019 and Demi-Leigh Peters (now Tebow) winning it in 2017.

Morocco and the UAE are also expected to send delegates to the pageant this year, although a planned coronation for Miss Universe UAE earlier this month was cancelled "due to time constraints". More than 15,000 hopefuls had applied for the historic first event, open to women of all nationalities who've lived in the UAE for at least three years.

Paula M Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, has said Israel has been on the shortlist of host countries “due to its rich history, beautiful landscapes, myriad of cultures and appeal as a global tourist destination”.

Last week, wearing a flowing, full-length dress with flat sandals, Meza meandered through the mostly empty cobblestoned alleyways of Old City, stopping to peek into shops as a media scrum followed. Vendors, unaccustomed to seeing throngs since the onset of the pandemic, stared and wondered aloud about the attention Meza was drawing.

Meza, who is a software engineer, said she was “just a girl” from a small town in Mexico who was not a “perfect and flawless” beauty queen. She said she had worked hard to become Miss Universe and that the competition wasn't only about parading women in bikinis, but also about testing their intelligence.

Asked if she could offer a solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, she said she didn't believe in violence and that communication was key.

“People have to make compromises and I really hope that we can make this through talking and conversation,” she said.

– Additional reporting by AP