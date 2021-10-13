Jesy Nelson's fashion evolution in 31 photos: mismatched two-pieces to street style pro

Jesy Nelson's style has come under fire in recent months.

The former Little Mix singer has been accused of blackfishing, a form of cultural appropriation where the person pretends to be black or mixed race.

In the years since she found fame on The X Factor in 2011, Nelson's style has certainly evolved.

She has gone from reaching for demure LBDs, or leggings and T-shirt sets, to colourful suits, crop top two-piece sets and leather gowns. Dressed-down streetwear is another style favourite of the singer's.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards visit Kiss FM on February 4, 2019. Getty Images

Her hairstyles have evolved as much as her sartorial choices. Nelson, 30, has naturally curly hair, and in her 10 years in the public eye, she has worn it blonde, brunette and red, with curly, straight and wavy styles – there was also a stint with a Khloe Kardashian-style poker-straight blonde bob.

In December 2020, Nelson announced she was leaving the band, which she was in with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Since leaving Little Mix, she has spoken frankly about her body image while in the group.

“I look back and I think how crazy it got. I’d starve myself for days and I’d wear these corsets every single day, pulled so tight I could barely breathe. I used to wear corsets every single day to make my waist smaller, which is mental but I so badly just wanted to look like Jade, Leigh and Perrie," she told Glamour magazine.

“I couldn’t breathe half the time I was working and then my body would be covered in bruises from the corsets. But that’s how it was. My first nightmare moment was our very first shoot when the stylist had all my clothes in a size 8 and I’m a 12. They didn’t fit. I felt awful, I felt fat and that was how I always felt.”

