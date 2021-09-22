Five limited-edition designs to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day

Saudi Arabia will celebrate its 91st National Day on Thursday, when people will don looks in patriotic colours and deck out homes to mark the occasion.

To help join in the event, many local, regional and international brands have come up with new limited-edition collections in colours taken from the national flag.

Maria Tash

A triple spike earring by Maria Tash in diamonds, white gold and opal. Photo: Maria Tash

Maria Tash, the celebrity piercing expert, has created a line anchored around the distinctive green of the nation’s flag. In signature shapes, the new designs include a small, 9.5 millimetre yellow gold hoop, circled with white diamonds and with a hanging spike of iridescent opal, as well as a triple long spike earring made from rose gold. Also circled with white diamonds, this has three spikes, the middle one of which hangs as a dramatic stalactite from the ear.

Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co Open Heart necklace now remade especially for Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co has released a line of 91 pieces of its famous Open Heart Pendant, created for the house by the late designer Elsa Peretti. Now remade in 18k yellow gold, the familiar curves are set with emeralds, to echo the colours of the flag. The necklace will only be available in Saudi Arabia, and each one is numbered 1 through to 91.

Piaget

Necklaces in gold and malachite by Piaget. Photo: Piaget

More jewellery arrives via the Piaget pop-up in Riyadh's Kingdom Centre, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the Swiss luxury brand's universe. Timed to coincide with National Day celebrations, and running until Saturday, the space showcases many pieces by the storied house, including a necklace in gold, diamonds and malachite.

Minimalist

A watch by Minimalist, for Saudi Arabia's National Day celebrations. Photo: Minimalist

The UAE brand Minimalist is also keen to show support with a series of green items. On offer is a watch with a green dial and the crossed swords emblem at six o'clock, while another version is in a more khaki shade. For women there is a bar bracelet of malachite.

Forever Rose

Forever Rose creates arrangements for Saudi Arabia's National Day. Photo: Forever Rose

For those wanting to decorate their homes for the day, Forever Rose London has created the KSA Flag Rose Capsule Collection. Featuring two different sizes, each is a freeze-dried rose in the colours of the national flag, set on a marble base, and covered with a glass clouche.

