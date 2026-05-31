UAE skincare brands designed for heat, humidity and air conditioning

A good skincare routine and regular facials are essential in the UAE to nourish and protect skin against the daily onslaught of sun, dust and air conditioning.

While the biggest international brands are here, not all of them have been formulated with our climate in mind. Products made for other, less extreme conditions may not be best suited to the intense heat, humidity and drying effects of AC.

Sitting alongside big-name brands is an ever-growing number of labels launched, produced in and created especially for the UAE, Gulf and Levant.

From using ingredients for intense hydration to offering freshly made products delivered every month, here are some regional skincare brands to try.

De L'Arta

Tq range by De L'Arta. Photo: De L'Arta Info

De L'Arta is a premium, sustainable skincare brand produced in the UAE that uses extracts from a native plant, Tetraena qatarensis, or Tq. Prized for its anti-ageing properties, Tq offers intense hydration and antioxidant protection against harsh environmental pollutants.

Native to the Arabian Peninsula, and a crucial part of the desert ecosystems, Tq is also key to the company ethos of offering products that are “kind to the Earth, good for the people”.

Shiffa

Pregnancy Body Oil from Shiffa. Photo: Shiffa Info

A high-end, organic skincare line, Shiffa was created by Dr Lamees Hamdan after she struggled to find suitable products while pregnant.

Its first product was Pregnancy Body Oil, which Dr Hamdan devised for her own skin.

Shiffa has expanded to tackle skin issues such as acne and large pores. It offers body scrubs, fragrances and face products such as a Moroccan rose and retinoid-enriched night elixir, which is a gentle anti-ageing option for sensitive skins.

Shirley Conlon Organics

Founder Shirley Conlon is a cosmetologist and facialist. Photo: Shirley Conlon Organics Info

This vegan, organic skincare brand has been a UAE favourite since it launched in 2011. Its products are handmade from botanical extracts and natural but effective ingredients. Shirley Conlon, a cosmetologist and facialist, came up with the idea when she noticed how her own skin was suffering after she moved to the UAE from the UK.

The result is a range of rich and hydrating lotions, serums and exfoliators, made without mineral oils to avoid heaviness and prevent skin clogging. Shoppers on the website can choose products according to their skin type, and it is easy to find the right product for men, women and babies.

KJ Serums

KJ Serums' products are cruelty-free, vegan and made to order every month to ensure freshness. Photo: KJ Serums Info

With a background in the UK biopharmaceutical sector, Kathryn Jones launched KJ Serums as a skincare brand founded in science and medicine.

Products are cruelty-free and vegan, as well as being made to order and delivered every month to ensure freshness and avoid the preservatives used in many off-the-shelf offerings. The company says it is the only skincare manufacturer in the UAE to deliver fresh vitamin C serums monthly.

Maake Beauty

Gold Illuminating Lift & Firm Serum by Maake Beauty. Maake Beauty / Instagram Info

Maake Beauty is a Dubai-born brand that specialises in firming and lifting skin lotions and is focused on clean, performance-driven formulations.

Its Gold Illuminating Lift & Firm Serum promises to help visibly firm skin and give a healthy radiance, while the best-seller Instantaneous spray offers UV protection and tightened skin for up to six hours, making it ideal for those wanting to look their best for special occasions.

There are products for intense moisturising such as the Taboha Africa shea butter & carrot oil pomade, and Maake Beauty also makes deodorant and fragrance.

Herbal Essentials

Purifying Toner With Neem Extract & Peppermint Oil by Herbal Essentials. Photo: Beautyonwheels.ae Info

Founded in Dubai in 2006 by entrepreneur Aly Rahimtoola, Herbal Essentials is known for its Ayurveda-inspired, cruelty-free formulas and natural, clean skincare.

The brand uses pure Himalayan spring water, which is rich in calcium, magnesium and potassium, compounds clinically proven to boost skin cell renewal. The water takes up to 20 years to filter through rocks and sand, and when combined with traditional Ayurvedic ingredients such as neem and aloe vera, offers a powerful way to tackle skin concerns.

Juve

Handmade Dubai soap by UAE brand Juve. Photo: Juve Info

Juve focuses on bath and body care. It is inspired by UAE heritage, making all its products by hand in the country. It uses natural ingredients, including Spanish extra-virgin olive oil, Indian coconut oil, cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, myrrh from Socotra, and frankincense.

Best-sellers include the frankincense body butter, rose face oil and its Dubai soap, which is made with mineral-rich UAE sand, rosemary extract, sweet almond oil and extra-virgin olive oil to gently exfoliate while cleansing.