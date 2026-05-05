Jewellery that stole the show at this year's Met Gala

It's something of a given that some impressive looks will be showcased at Met Gala – especially since the theme this year was Fashion is Art – but no one was ready for the jaw-dropping jewellery on display.

From royal pearls to bold body jewellery, we round up some of the most striking jewellery from Monday night.

Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur

Making her Met Gala debut, Princess Gauravi Kumari chose to double down on family ties, wearing a vintage sari once belonging to her grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi. It was reworked into a gown by Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

She completed the pale pink look with pearls from The Gem Palace in Jaipur. The necklace featuring traditional Indian rose-cut diamonds, pearls and rubies is from the jewellery house's Victorian collection.

She attended the event with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, who wore traditional kundan meena necklaces, distinctive for setting uncut diamonds into 24 karat gold foil.

Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy wore a $15 million necklace from her own collection to this year's Met Gala. Getty Images Info

As a prominent businesswoman and philanthropist, Sudha Reddy understands the importance of impact, which she certainly made with her choice of adornment at the Met Gala.

To complement her embroidered Manish Malhotra look, decorated with a tree-of-life design, Reddy wore a $15 million necklace with a 550-carat deep-violet-blue tanzanite from her own collection.

Lisa

Lisa arrived at the Met Gala wearing fake arms and Bvlgari high jewellery. PA Info

Blackpink singer Lisa embraced the Met Gala theme, arriving in a Robert Wun gown with several arms. To complement this striking look, the Bvlgari ambassador opted for a high jewellery 50-carat oval cabochon sapphire necklace set with a halo of brilliant-cut diamonds. She also added Bvlgari diamond bracelets and rings to the dress's extra arms.

Emily Blunt

British actress Emily Blunt wore a body necklace of Mikimoto pearls. AFP Info

British actress Emily Blunt opted for body jewellery to finish her fit, a creation by Japanese pearl specialist Mikimoto worth a whopping half a million dollars.

Featuring 156 Akoya pearls and 4.86 carats of white diamonds, she wore the body necklace with multi-strand Akoya pearl bracelets.

Anne Hathaway

US actress Anne Hathaway wore Bvlgari jewellery to the 2026 Met Gala. AFP Info

The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress Anne Hathaway paired her hand-painted Michael Kors gown with a Bvlgari high jewellery necklace.

Hathaway has enjoyed a long relationship with the Italian jewellery house, and she chose a Vimini necklace in yellow gold 18 karat with pavé-set diamonds for the biggest night in fashion.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried mixed Tiffany & Co jewellery with Prada at the 2026 Met Gala. AFP Info

Amanda Seyfried wore a bubblegum pink custom Prada ballgown with a striking Tiffany & Co high jewellery necklace set with blue zircons, diamonds and emeralds. She also wore Tiffany & Co Jean Schlumberger earrings.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani wore diamonds borrowed from her mother's collection. Reuters Info

The most memorable look of the evening was undoubtedly Isha Ambani's, who wore a Gaurav Gupta sari adorned with more than 150 carats of loose diamonds from her mother's personal collection. One necklace also featured a 50-carat emerald from Lorraine Schwartz.

On the back of her sari, Ambani wore a Sarpech, a traditional jewelled ornament originally worn on a turban, and formally owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad. It is decorated with emerald beads, with table-cut and rose-cut diamonds, set using the traditional kundan technique, which sets stones without prongs.