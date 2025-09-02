From Pretty Woman to pretty generous: Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried's identical Venice looks explained

Celebrities are fiercely guarded about their outfits at public events. Not Julia Roberts, apparently. The Hollywood star recently lent one of her looks at the Venice Film Festival to Amanda Seyfreid, after the younger star pleaded to borrow it.

The look in question, featuring a wool jacket, striped shirt and straight-legged denim, was from designer Dario Vitale's first collection for Versace. The Italian designer, who took over the reigns as creative director of the brand from Donatella Versace in March, is set to debut his first collection later this month.

Roberts, 57, wore the look on Friday while promoting her coming film After the Hunt, by acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino. Stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who works with both Roberts and Seyfried, then shared the photo on Instagram, to which Seyfried commented: “Please let me wear the same outfit.”

Julia Roberts at the photocall of After the Hunt at the Venice Film Festival. AFP

Two days later, at the photocall for her film, The Testament of Ann Lee, Seyfried, 39, appeared in a similar look to Roberts, styled identically saved for the shoes. The historical drama, by Norwegian director Mona Fastvold, had its premiere at the festival on Monday evening.

“Thank you Julia Roberts for your generosity and sustainability. Sharing is caring. Amanda Seyfried borrows Julia's Versace photo call look for her own photo call,” Stewart later shared on Instagram, along with a photo of Seyfried.

Amanda Seyfried at a photocall for The testament of Ann Lee at the Venice Film Festival. EPA

Roberts then commented on Stewart's post with “Amanda” accompanied by smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

Seyfried also shared her look on Instagram along with the caption: “Thanks for sharing Julia Roberts.” using the hashtags “sustainable” and “share your looks”.

Besides sharing a stylist, both Roberts and Seyfried are brand ambassadors for French perfume and cosmetics brand Lancome.

