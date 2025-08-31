Jude Law to portray Vladimir Putin in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin' at Venice Film Festival

Jude Law transforms into Vladimir Putin for Olivier Assayas' "The Wizard of the Kremlin," which has its world premiere on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival.

The film is an adaptation of Giuliano da Empoli’s bestselling book of the same name, an account of the Russian President's rise to power alongside a fictional adviser called Vadim Baranov, who is played by Paul Dano. It's partially set in the early 1990s amid post-Soviet chaos.

Dano's character was inspired by the real political strategist Vladislav Sourkov, who was considered the architect of the tightly controlled political system created under Putin. In 2013, he resigned his post of deputy prime minister.

"The Wizard of the Kremlin" is being premiered as Russia's three-year war in Ukraine continues. Efforts to stop the fighting with a ceasefire and end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II through a comprehensive peace settlement have made no progress.

The film marks the English language debut for the French filmmaker best known for movies like “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Personal Shopper,” as well as the miniseries “Carlos.” Alicia Vikander, who he directed in “Irma Vep,” also co-stars in “The Wizard of the Kremlin.”

The production of the film took place in Latvia as they couldn’t film in Russia.

This image shows Paul Dano, as Vadim Baranov, in a scene from "The Wizard of the Kremlin." AP

Assayas wrote in his director’s statement that it, “is not a film about the rise of one man — nor is it about the force with which power is imposed, or the reinvention of a nation that is both modern and archaic, once again under the yoke of totalitarianism. Rooted in real, contemporary events, it is instead a reflection on modern politics — or rather, the smoke screens behind which it now hides: cynical, deceptive, and toxic.”

"’The Wizard of the Kremlin’ is not so much a political film as it is a film about politics — and the perversity of its methods, which now hold us all hostage.”

The film is playing in the main competition, with titles like "Frankenstein," "Bugonia," "The Voice of Hind Rajab," "La Grazia " and "No Other Choice" also vying for the top prizes, including acting and directing awards. Winners will be announced on Sept. 6.

