Sheikha Jawaher wears Dior, Valentino and Gaultier during Emir of Qatar's visit to the UK

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher, made quite the impression during their two-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/12/03/emir-qatar-state-visit-uk/" target="_blank">state visit to the UK</a> this week. Invited by British monarch King Charles III, the Middle Eastern rulers arrived on Monday, and disembarked from their Qatar Airlines plane in outfits that spoke of understated elegance. The Emir wore a classic dark navy suit with a pale blue silk tie, while Sheikha Jawaher was dressed in an elegant long coat by Dior – one of her go-to labels. Custom-made, the soft creamy-grey coat is from the spring/summer 2022 haute couture collection. Worn belted and with two patch pockets, the Sheikha paired the look with a grey bag by Llora and grey pumps. Later, the Prince and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kate-middleton/" target="_blank">Princess of Wales </a>welcomed the Qatari couple to Kensington Palace, where Sheikha Jawaher opted for another coat to stave off the British winter chill, this time by Valentino. This came with a high funnel collar and with gold buttons set across the double-breasted cut. In grey with plum undertones, it matched the tailored burgundy coat by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/05/06/kate-princess-of-wales-wears-regal-alexander-mcqueen-gown-to-coronation/" target="_blank">Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen</a> worn by Princess Catherine that, along with the dark red ties worn by both the Emir and Prince William, all echoed the colours of Qatar's flag. The Princess of Wales also wore a pearl choker, perhaps in a nod to the pearling heritage of the Arabian Gulf. During a private lunch at Buckingham Palace, Sheikha Jawaher wore a red dress, also by Valentino, in double georgette with subtle twist detailing around the cuffs. During the lunch, the couple were invited to view Qatari pieces from the Royal Collection and Turquoise Mountain Foundation, and for a tour of Westminster Abbey. A state banquet at Buckingham Palace followed, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, who wore a red velvet evening dress designed by Fiona Clare, paired with the white diamond kokoshnik tiara that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The Emir arrived in a traditional black bisht and grey thobe and the Sheikha also chose deep burgundy, in a dress and matching velvet cape by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/02/27/jean-paul-gaultier-on-opening-a-retrospective-of-his-work-at-expo-2020-dubai/" target="_blank">Jean Paul Gaultier.</a> In a classic, A-line cut, the look was restrained, save for tone-on-tone beading around the cuffs and hem. It was paired with a matching velvet pochette. Over the course of the evening, the Emir presented the Sword of the Founder to King, as a sign of deep respect and lasting ties between the nations. The sword is considered one of the highest decorations Qatar bestows on foreign heads of state.