Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Dern is wearing a Palm necklace by the Indian designer Sabyasashi. Reuters
Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Dern is wearing a Palm necklace by the Indian designer Sabyasashi. Reuters

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Dubai connection to Sabyasachi necklace Laura Dern wore to 2024 Emmy Awards explained

Elaborate piece from the Indian designer's Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection was on display in UAE this year

Sarah Maisey

September 16, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender