Dubai connection to Sabyasachi necklace Laura Dern wore to 2024 Emmy Awards explained

American actress Laura Dern stepped out at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/09/16/emmy-awards-2024-stars-best-dressed-style/" target="_blank">Emmy Awards ceremony</a> in a fitted button front black dress, accessorised with an elaborate gold necklace by Indian designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/03/natasha-poonawalla-wears-a-sabyasachi-sari-to-attend-2022-met-gala/" target="_blank">Sabyasachi</a>. The necklace, part of the high jewellery studio's Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection, has a recent connection to the UAE. Before making its way to the Hollywood red carpet, it was on display at Dubai's Bayt Damas jewellery shop in January. The necklace was one of several brought to the UAE by Damas for an exhibition. It is established practice for such one-of-a-kind pieces to tour major cities, where the skill and knowledge behind their creation can be highlighted. The necklace is themed around a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/01/20/nakhla-the-arabic-word-for-palm-tree-an-enduring-symbol-of-the-region/" target="_blank">palm tree</a> and was put in the spotlight in a region where the tree holds cultural significance. The whimsical piece worn by Dern comprises a short choker necklace in 18 karat gold and diamonds, from which hangs a palm tree in gold and green tourmaline. From this sits a sculpted gold tiger's head, which gives way to a large flower with turquoise petals around a central large rubellite edged with white diamonds. Below this is a spectacular 27.02 carat Zambian emerald drop, with an unusual trapezoid cut. In total, the necklace comprises 5.59 carat green tourmaline, 33.07 carat tourmaline and 27.02 carat Zambian emerald, along with multicoloured gemstones and brilliant-cut and old mine-cut diamonds, of colour EF, and VVS and VS quality. The collection was first unveiled in December 2023. Dern wore it with a simple dress with a low neckline to give the piece maximum space to shine. The <i>Big Little Lies</i> actress is not the only star who chose to represent an Indian designer on the Emmy Awards red carpet. Fellow actress Mindy Kaling wore a sparkling black gown by designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/03/28/inside-indian-designer-gaurav-guptas-fun-filled-fantasy-world/" target="_blank">Gaurav Gupta</a>. Kaling's off-the-shoulder gown features a striking V-shaped neckline, with black beading that trails down the skirt of the piece. She accessorised with jewellery by German brand Wempe, including a pair of diamond drop earrings, a diamond trinity ring and a cluster of five tennis bracelets.