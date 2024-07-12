Hair bows can be teamed with loose or tied-up hair. Photo: Versace
Hair bows can be teamed with loose or tied-up hair. Photo: Versace

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Eight hairstyles from runway shows to recreate at home

From bows and ballet dancer chic to slicked-back locks, here are some DIY looks to try

Lindsay Judge

12 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Eight hairstyles from runway shows to try at home

Les Benjamins x Hugo collaboration explores German-Turkish identity

Action and sisterhood on set with Miu Miu's Women's Tales

Ambani sangeet fashion: the best looks from pre-wedding event

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender