2024 hair trends you can try now: The inverted bob, grungecore, expensive blonde and more

Hair trends can come and go faster than you can cut, grow or style your locks.

With a focus on longevity and styles that will take you through summer and the rest of the year, these six celebrity-loved trends are versatile, wearable and can be easily adapted from many current looks.

Bubble bob

As seen on: Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey

Kelly Rowland styles her platinum blonde bubble bob sleek and chic. AFP

The aptly named bubble bob is gently rounded to frame the face and works as well with thinner hair as with thicker textures.

“This style is super classic,” says Sam Carpenter, hair artist and educator at Eideal. “It sits below the jaw and above the shoulder so is great for any age and face shape if the cut is suitably adapted.”

The style gives the appearance of fullness and bounce, with the option to smooth the ends under for a chic look, or style outwards for a more lived in look.

“Regular trims are necessary to maintain the rounded shape and prevent the style from looking unkempt,” says Cat Hawkes, owner of Salon 971. “Using volumising products can help enhance the bubble effect, and it is a versatile choice with longevity beyond the current season.”

Expensive blonde

As seen on: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Margot Robbie, Suki Waterhouse

British actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows the subtle tones which epitomise the expensive blonde trend. Getty Images

Born out of the old money aesthetic TikTok trend and the enduring popularity of quiet luxury, the expensive blonde look is about having long, lustrous locks with plenty of bouncy volume.

Colour contrasts are used to add depth, but are soft and very subtle, varying from warm caramel and honey blondes to light and golden hues.

“Long, blonde hair offers versatility in styling, from sleek and straight to tousled waves or elegant updos,” says Hawkes. “However, maintaining its health and vibrancy may require regular trims and nourishing treatments. This style complements a variety of face shapes, including oval, square, and heart-shaped faces. It adds softness and dimension to the overall look.”

Grungecore

As seen on: Jenna Ortega

Grungecore allows the wearer to wash and go, or play around with texture and volume as they wish. Photo: @jennaortega / Instagram

Nineties looks remains a huge trend when it comes to clothes, so it was only a matter of time before the hair styles of the decade came into fashion, albeit with a 2020s twist.

Wednesday and Scream VI star Ortega is the current queen of grungecore, a look that is both strong and also undone. Low maintenance, it allows the wearer to wash and go, or play around with texture and volume as they wish.

“Grungecore hairstyles often feature choppy layers and textured finishes,” says Hawkes. “Minimal styling effort is required for the grungecore look, as its tousled texture embraces natural imperfections.”

Adds Carpenter: “I think it does have legs to continue – Chrissie Hynde has always rocked a similar style – but it will need to be adapted and modified to stay contemporary and modern. A good way of doing this is through colour.”

Slicked-back bob

As seen on: Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Richie Grainge, Rita Ora

Rita Ora in a slicked back bob look, which pushes the hair back off the face for a just-off-the-beach style. Photo: @ritaora / Instagram

If ever a style epitomised summer, it’s the slicked back bob, which pushes the hair back off the face for a just-off-the-beach or just-out-the-shower style.

“This looks easy, but you have to layer good quality products including wax and spray to keep the style in place,” says Carpenter. “The following day after so many products, your hair will need to be washed thoroughly and be allowed to breathe so I recommend letting it dry naturally.”

Suiting chin-length to shoulder length bobs, Hawkes says: “This style suits oval, heart-shaped, and angular faces, accentuating facial features and creating a modern, chic silhouette.”

Super side part

As seen on: Lili Reinhart, Aoki Lee Simmons, Julianne Hough

Aoki Lee Simmons and Lili Reinhart show how the super side part can sleekly elevate any length hair. Getty Images

Gen Z may have taken Gen X and Millennials to task for their enduring love of the side parting, but the style is staging a major summer comeback with a deeper sweep.

A staple of the 2000s, the super side part suits all face shapes and hair lengths and is a useful go-to for those who are growing a fringe out.

“The super side part involves a deep parting of the hair to one side for a dramatic effect,” says Hawkes. “It can be styled sleek and smooth or with tousled waves for a more relaxed look.”

Adds Carpenter: “It’s not the easiest look to create, but will look great with the bobs that are currently in style. You will need to support the style by drying with a big round brush and setting it with hair spray.”

Inverted bob

As seen on: Maude Apatow

The iteration of the classic bob, the inverted bob focuses the length at the front, as seen on Maude Apatow. Photo: @maudeapatow / Instagram

This iteration of the classic bob focuses the length at the front, allowing for a shorter and thicker style at the back.

“This look features stacked layers at the back and longer, angled layers towards the front, creating a striking silhouette,” says Hawke. “Styling options range from sleek and straight to textured and tousled.”

The look can add volume to thinner hair and works well with a fringe.

“What’s key here is the choice of length. Too short at back and too long at the front and you’ll look Victoria Beckham circa late 1990s. But if it’s not short enough at the back or long enough at the front, it can look a bit mumsy,” says Carpenter. “Because of the super-flattering nature and versatility of this style, I think it is one that will always be present in some form.”