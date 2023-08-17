Clare Waight Keller, Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress designer, teams up with Uniqlo

She’s back. Clare Waight Keller, the British designer who created the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress, is returning to fashion.

As the former head of Chloe and then Givenchy, she was the first woman to lead the latter and is credited with breathing new life into its haute couture offering – drawing in stars such as Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron and Rachel Weisz, with her sensual take on feminine style mixed with a hint of androgyny.

Having stepped away from Givenchy during the pandemic, Waight Keller fans have been waiting for news of her return. Now it has been announced that, in conjunction with Japanese casualwear chain Uniqlo, she is launching a new label, Uniqlo: C.

A first look at pieces by new label Uniqlo: C, by Clare Waight Keller and Uniqlo. Photo: Uniqlo

Initially intended to be a Waight Keller x Uniqlo collaboration – much like the brand's tie-ups with Jil Sander and Marni – when work began on the capsule collection, it became apparent that there was scope to make this a more permanent arrangement. In a first for both the designer and the store, the new label Uniqlo:C will now launch across all 1,500 Uniqlo stores and online, on September 15.

The new collection is aimed at everyday life, mixing comfort, performance and, for Uniqlo customers, price.

Mixing comfort with style, the new collection will launch on September 15. Photo: Uniqlo: C

Waight Keller has spoken about what she set out to do with this new offering.

“The collection is about bringing casual chic to an everyday, essential wardrobe. For me, that captures a modern, effortless sense of style – something I’ve done for years and wanted to bring into this collection, to express what I believe is true to us,” she says.

There are soft knitted jumpers in neutral tan, pale pink and navy blue, practical outer layers including a quilted check coat, which also comes in a shorter version, a wrap coat in double-faced fleece, plus a classic trench coat.

Trousers are comfortably wide-legged in recycled jersey or cosy corduroy, while dresses include soft fleeced wrap versions and a boatnecked dress in grey. There are a few chiffon dresses, as well as some stylish asymmetric pleated skirts in white and buttermilk, and burnt umber and gold.

Fans will recognise many of the pastel colours from her time at Chloe, such as the soft peach and buttery yellow, now mixed with tangy reds and shades of sapphire blue.

Waight Keller brings her signature boyish flare to womenswear for Uniqlo: C. Photo: Uniqlo :C

Best of all, the new label marks Uniqlo’s first foray into footwear, with four styles of vegan “leather” shoes. Available as a flat loafer, low Chelsea boot, short lace-up boot and a below-the-knee version, priced from $59.99.

Describing the new label, Waight Keller explained the meaning of the name Uniqlo:C: “C stands for multiple layers of things ... It stands for casual and chic, city, clarity, connection, capsule, connectivity, creativity. And also, it stands for me.”