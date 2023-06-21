Celebrities turn out for Pharrell Williams debut at Louis Vuitton

Such is the star power of the multi-talented Pharrell Williams, that for his debut show for Louis Vuitton menswear in Paris on Tuesday, the seating arrangement looked like a who's who of A-listers.

The runway was set in Pont Neuf in central Paris – for which part of the city had to be cordoned off. Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z arrived clad in bespoke Vuitton, and at the end of the show, Jay-Z stood up, shrugged off his Vuitton jacket, put on another and started rapping. Williams also joined him on stage.

Rihanna, the star of the first campaign under Williams, was also in attendance, her pregnant stomach on show, with her partner A$AP Rocky. Williams stopped and bowed to Rihanna during the finale of the show.

Also in attendance were Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell, as well as Willow and Jayden Smith, plus basketball star LeBron James, who towered over the crowd. K-pop group Got7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam were also at the show, as was Yuta from NCT 127.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was one of many that kept their sunglasses on all night, while British grime star Skepta arrived in a studded Vuitton top and trousers. Kim Kardashian wore a second skin, camo-print look, complete with cape, while the new house ambassador, Zendaya, arrived wearing head-to-toe print.

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams embraces his family, wife Helen Lasichanh and children, after the show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

In a show of the diverse appeal of Williams – or was it the house? – retired New Zealand All Blacks captain Dan Carter and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami were also both at the show, while former creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, Stefano Pilati walked as a model.

For his finale, Williams repeatedly stopped and bowed to the crowd, before turning and acknowledging the Vuitton design team summoned on the runway.