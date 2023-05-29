Who is Angelica Lopez, the 2023 Binibining Pilipinas International winner?

A former waitress, whose message of determination and resilience charmed audiences and judges, was crowned the 2023 Miss Binibining Pilipinas International on Sunday night.

Angelica Lopez, 22, a model and psychology student, will represent the Philippines at the Miss International pageant, one of the big four global beauty competitions besides Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Earth.

Lopez beat 39 other contestants to the title and was crowned by reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg of Germany, who flew down for the event.

The glitzy ceremony was held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Dedicating her crown to her mother, who passed away five years ago, Lopez spoke about her tough upbringing and how a life of poverty shaped her into the woman she is today.

“For those who don’t know, I grew up in a low economic status household. At the age of 14, I became a dishwasher and waitress, and really worked hard,” she told ABS-CBN News after her coronation.

“It was my mother who taught me the value of money, to be resilient, that’s why I have become the strong, independent woman that I am. It’s really my mother who helped me to become the person that I am today. I dedicate this win to her.”

Binibining Pilipinas, now in its 59th year, is one of the most prestigious in the Philippines, a country well known for its love of beauty pageants. Besides Lopez, Anna Valencia Lakrini was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023, and will represent her country at The Miss Globe pageant.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returned as one of the hosts of the event.

Lopez, who represented the province of Palawan on Sunday, will compete in the 2024 Miss International pageant, while Cebu's Nicole Borromeo – winner of Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 – will represent the Philippines this year. The Miss International 2023 pageant, now in its 61st year, is set to be held in Shibuya, Tokyo on October 26.