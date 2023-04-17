Bollywood stars descend on politician Baba Siddique's lavish iftar party in Mumbai

Indian politician Baba Siddique's annual iftar party is known to be a who's who affair of Bollywood stars and other celebrities — and this year was no different.

Held at the five-star Taj Lands Hotel in Mumbai on Sunday, the ritzy gathering was hosted by Siddique, a former member of the Legislative Assembly alongside his son, Zeeshan Siddique.

Actor Salman Khan, looking dapper in a black pathani suit, was in attendance with several members of his family, including his father Salim, brother Sohail, and sisters Alvira and Arpita.

Khan's co-stars in his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal also attended the lavish iftar.

Hegde and Gill were both dressed in ethnic Indian attire.

Arpita Khan arrived at the venue with her husband Aayush Sharma, who wore a mid-length grey kurta.

Elsewhere, actress and politician Urmila Matondkar was spotted with her businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

A host of other stars who turned up at the party included Emraan Hashmi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Suniel Shetty and Isabelle Kaif, the sister of Katrina Kaif.

Actress and entrepreneur Preity Zinta sported a bright yellow Indian suit for the occasion, while Chunky Panday turned up in denim jeans and a sky blue short-sleeved button-down.

Model Gauhar Khan and her husband, social media creator Zaid Darbar, were also in attendance.

Another couple who attended iftar was Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, who looked chic in a white floral pantsuit and wore her hair in a low bun.

Some other popular couples who attended the event included Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as well as Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

It wasn't only actors who attended the iftar, either. Music personalities MC Stan and Anshul Garg were also seen at the Mumbai hotel, as were big-time producer Ramesh Taurani and director David Dhawan.

The annual iftar bash by Siddique returned last year, after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the SRA real estate scam and other allegations levelled against the former politician, his party has become something of a red-carpet event with Bollywood's brightest stars on the guest list.