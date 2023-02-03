Polish model's journey from Dubai runways to Mister Global stage

Polish model Daniel Dejnezenko says the five years he has lived in Dubai have equipped him for one of the first major tests in his career — representing his country at the Mister Global competition.

More than 40 contestants have arrived in Chiang Mai in Thailand for the annual beauty pageant to crown the 2022 winner. The Thai-owned competition, which has been held annually since 2014, was postponed in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mister Global 2021, Danh Chieu Linh from Vietnam, is set to crown his successor in a glitzy ceremony to be held next Saturday.

Dejnezenjo, 22, a part-time model and business student in Dubai, was selected as Poland's representative last month. He also runs his own venture dealing in luxury cars and helps with running his family's jewellery business. He says living in the UAE has taught him to prepare for his moment in the pageant spotlight.

Daniel Dejnezenko, a model in Dubai, will represent Poland at the Mister Global beauty pageant. Photo: Jayson Isaac

"Studying in the golden city of Dubai has given me a lot of wisdom, including how to manage my own business," he tells The National.

"It has also given me a global outlook and convinced me that the world needs each other, and that we can all grow together."

As a model, Dejnezenko has worked with many UAE brands, and was the youngest male model to open the Arab Fashion Week digital show in 2021. He's also a professional swimmer and has competed in Poland's national swimming team.

At Mister Global, he says he wants to highlight the importance of free education.

"My advocacy is to use my voice to spread the message of free education for all kids, especially the victims of war, as my mother is originally from Ukraine," he says.

Contestants at Mister Global are already being vetted ahead of the coronation next Saturday. The 15 semifinalists will be named on the night. They are currently being judged on various criteria, including appearance, physique, confidence and attitude.

The semifinalists will then compete in another round of interviews, as well as swimwear and eveningwear rounds, before the field is narrowed to five contestants.

They will be asked more questions by the judges, who from there, will whittle the group down to three finalists. Each is to be asked the same final question, before the 2022 winner is crowned.

Mister Global is one of many international male beauty pageants held annually, along with Mister International, Mister World and Man of the World.