Retail Abu Dhabi has begun: discounts of up to 80 per cent are being offered across malls

Shoppers in the capital looking for a discounts and bargains are in for a treat.

Abu Dhabi malls, which started to reopen to the public in early May, now have a new campaign to welcome back customers.

From Thursday, July 2, to Monday, August 31, 3,500 retailers across multiple malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will be part of the Unbox Amazing campaign, with exclusive collections being displayed and promotions, rewards and ‘shop and win’ prize draws, exceeding Dh3.5 million, up for grabs.

Customers heading into any of the participating malls (listed below) this summer can find exclusive collections and promotional offers that are only available in Abu Dhabi, as well as brand discounts of up to 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, all eligible Visa cardholders, with the four participating banks – Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank – that spend more than Dh200 in participating outlets are automatically entered into prize draws throughout the campaign.

Some of the "shop and win" prizes up for grabs include Mercedes Benz cars from Emirates Motor Company and electronic products from Sharaf DG.

Retail Abu Dhabi welcomes shoppers back to malls with 'Unbox Amazing' summer campaign. Supplied

"Abu Dhabi's diverse retail sector is back in business with the emirate's most ambitious and economically impactful summer season promotion to date," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi.

As per DCT Abu Dhabi's recently launched Go Safe Certification, health and safety measures will be implemented across participating malls during the campaign.

This includes thermal scanning at entry points, mandatory protective face masks, social distancing guidelines and regular cleaning and disinfection of participating outlets.

Contactless transactions are widely encouraged, and all staff working in Abu Dhabi’s retail sector will undergo regular Covid-19 testing.

Here’s a list of the malls participating in Retail Abu Dhabi’s ‘Unbox Amazing’ campaign:

Abu Dhabi Mall

Al Ain Mall

Al Foah Mall

Al Jimi Mall

Al Raha Mall

Al Wahda Mall

Barari Outlet Mall

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

City Center Masdar

Deerfields

Fotouh Al Khair

Galleria Al Maryah Island

Hili Mall

Khalidyah Mall

Marina Mall

Mazyad Mall

Mushrif Mall

Ruwais Mall

World Trade Centre Mall

Yas Mall.

More information is at www.retailabudhabi.ae

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Result UAE (S. Tagliabue 90+1') 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48', 86')

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Cape



The biog Name: James Mullan Nationality: Irish Family: Wife, Pom; and daughters Kate, 18, and Ciara, 13, who attend Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) Favourite book or author: “That’s a really difficult question. I’m a big fan of Donna Tartt, The Secret History. I’d recommend that, go and have a read of that.” Dream: “It would be to continue to have fun and to work with really interesting people, which I have been very fortunate to do for a lot of my life. I just enjoy working with very smart, fun people.”

ZIMBABWE V UAE, ODI SERIES All matches at the Harare Sports Club: 1st ODI, Wednesday - Zimbabwe won by 7 wickets 2nd ODI, Friday, April 12 3rd ODI, Sunday, April 14 4th ODI, Tuesday, April 16 UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

