Retail Abu Dhabi has begun: discounts of up to 80 per cent are being offered across malls

Shoppers in the capital looking for a discounts and bargains are in for a treat.
Abu Dhabi malls, which started to reopen to the public in early May, now have a new campaign to welcome back customers.
From Thursday, July 2, to Monday, August 31, 3,500 retailers across multiple malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will be part of the Unbox Amazing campaign, with exclusive collections being displayed and promotions, rewards and ‘shop and win’ prize draws, exceeding Dh3.5 million, up for grabs.
Customers heading into any of the participating malls (listed below) this summer can find exclusive collections and promotional offers that are only available in Abu Dhabi, as well as brand discounts of up to 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, all eligible Visa cardholders, with the four participating banks – Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank – that spend more than Dh200 in participating outlets are automatically entered into prize draws throughout the campaign.
Some of the "shop and win" prizes up for grabs include Mercedes Benz cars from Emirates Motor Company and electronic products from Sharaf DG.
"Abu Dhabi's diverse retail sector is back in business with the emirate's most ambitious and economically impactful summer season promotion to date," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi.
As per DCT Abu Dhabi's recently launched Go Safe Certification, health and safety measures will be implemented across participating malls during the campaign.
This includes thermal scanning at entry points, mandatory protective face masks, social distancing guidelines and regular cleaning and disinfection of participating outlets.
Contactless transactions are widely encouraged, and all staff working in Abu Dhabi’s retail sector will undergo regular Covid-19 testing.
Here’s a list of the malls participating in Retail Abu Dhabi’s ‘Unbox Amazing’ campaign:
- Abu Dhabi Mall
- Al Ain Mall
- Al Foah Mall
- Al Jimi Mall
- Al Raha Mall
- Al Wahda Mall
- Barari Outlet Mall
- Bawabat Al Sharq Mall
- City Center Masdar
- Deerfields
- Fotouh Al Khair
- Galleria Al Maryah Island
- Hili Mall
- Khalidyah Mall
- Marina Mall
- Mazyad Mall
- Mushrif Mall
- Ruwais Mall
- World Trade Centre Mall
- Yas Mall.
More information is at www.retailabudhabi.ae
