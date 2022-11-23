Naomi Biden wears gown by Lebanese designer for her fairy tale White House wedding

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, got married in a fairy-tale ceremony at the White House at the weekend, and chose a Lebanese designer for one of her gowns.

After saying “I do” in a high-neck, long-sleeved lace Ralph Lauren gown, the bride changed into a strapless silk gown by Reem Acra for the cake-cutting ceremony.

In pictures shared on Instagram, the label said the look was inspired by Grace Kelly.

“At her White House wedding reception and cake cutting ceremony @naomibiden wore a strapless ivory silk Mikado @ReemAcra gown,” the bridal arm of the label captioned the black-and-white images.

The dress was also designed with a heartfelt personal touch, the label revealed.

“For an intimate touch, Naomi's grandmother Roberta Buhle's pearls were sewn into the sweeping six-foot train,” it said. “She channelled Grace Kelly with understated elegance and sophistication in our ivory satin gown.​​​​​​​​”

The bride then changed again into a short, beaded fringed Markarian dress for the reception, she told Vogue magazine.

The bride, 28, said Grace Kelly was the inspiration behind all her wedding day looks.

“Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head — it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved,” she told Vogue.

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday on the White House’s South Lawn, with 250 friends and family members in attendance.

President Biden and his wife Jill hosted the occasion on behalf of their eldest grandchild.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” they said while announcing the marriage to long-time boyfriend Peter Neal, 25.

“Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we are honoured to welcome him to our family.

“We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

It was the first time a sitting president’s grandchild has wed at 1,600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the first wedding to take place on the South Lawn and only the 19th in the 200-plus years of the House’s existence.

Naomi is a lawyer in Washington and the daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle.

Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and works at Georgetown University Law Centre in Washington.