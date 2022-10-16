Jennifer Gates marks first wedding anniversary with Egyptian husband Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates married her Egyptian-American equestrian fiance Nayel Nassar in a $2 million Muslim ceremony in New York exactly one year ago.

The daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda marked the occasion with a touching post on Instagram.

"I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we kicked off the most special weekend of our lives," she wrote, alongside a gallery of four images from their wedding weekend.

The fairy tale-like setting was designed by Rishi Patel, regularly named as one of the top wedding and event designers in the world.

"A day I’ll NEVER forget," Patel commented on Gates's post. "Thank you for all your trust in us and love!!"

Gates, a medical student, 26, wed Nassar at her 50-hectare horse farm in North Salem on Saturday, October 16 last year, a day after they reportedly exchanged vows in a smaller Muslim ceremony.

For the ceremony, Gates wore a long-sleeved lace gown which was custom-made by Vera Wang Haute. She wore her hair loose with a long veil and carried a white bouquet.

"From our first meeting, I knew that I was in such good hands," Gates told Vogue of Wang.

She changed into a second dress for the reception, also designed by Wang. The dress featured a square neckline, lined with nude tulle and embellished with hand-applique French macrame lace.

Nassar wore a simple three-piece tux, with white flowers to match Gates' bouquet pinned to his lapel.

"Planning a wedding while I was in medical school rotations and Nayel was preparing for the Olympics was no small feat,” Gates said in an interview with Vogue. "But it was so worth it to share such a special day with those closest to us.

"We feel so grateful for everyone involved who kept us on track and helped make our vision come to life. One piece of advice we were given [throughout the planning process] was to remember that this day is about us and our love. I think we really kept that at the centre of our minds while planning, and we also tried to ensure that our families and friends were able to enjoy themselves.”

Gates and Nassar, 31, who represented Egypt at the Tokyo Olympic Games, announced their engagement in January 2020. The couple have been together since 2018, and got engaged during a skiing holiday. They held an engagement party in Florida.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," Jennifer wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Nassar was born in Chicago, but grew up in Kuwait, where members of his family still live. In 2009, he moved back to California, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in economics.

Instead of entering the world of finance, however, he carved out a successful career in showjumping.

When they got engaged, Nassar also posted an announcement on his own Instagram account, saying: “I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now.

“Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined ... and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you any more. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”