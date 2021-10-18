Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer marries Egyptian fiance Nayel Nassar in New York

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, married her Egyptian-American equestrian fiance Nayel Nassar in a $2 million Muslim ceremony in New York at the weekend.

The medical student, 25, wed Nassar at her 50-hectare horse farm in North Salem on Saturday, a day after they reportedly exchanged vows in a smaller Muslim ceremony.

For the ceremony, Gates wore a long-sleeved lace gown which was reportedly custom-made by Vera Wang. She wore her hair loose with a long veil and carried a white bouquet.

Nassar wore a simple three-piece tux, with white flowers to match Gates' bouquet pinned to his lapel.

In the days leading up to the wedding, tents were seen erected at the farm, and huge displays of hydrangeas and other plants were spotted being brought into the venue, as well as a two-tiered cake from French patisserie shop Laduree, the Daily Mail reports.

Coldplay and folk musician Harry Hudson are reported to have played for guests at the wedding reception.

In September, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda shared snapshots from her bridal shower, thanking her mother for organising the event.

"Thank you for this incredibly special celebration, Melinda French Gates," wrote Jennifer.

"So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support and uplift me. Cheers to this new chapter!"

In the accompanying images, Jennifer and Melinda are seen mingling with guests on a lawn, as well as sitting down to eat at a long outdoor dinner table. The colour scheme for the shower revolved around a dusky pink, with pink velvet chairs used for dinner and floral arrangements featuring roses and pastel pampas grass.

Jennifer and Nassar, 30, who represented Egypt at the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this year, announced their engagement in January 2020. The couple have been together since 2018, and got engaged during a skiing holiday.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," Jennifer wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."