Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first baby

And, then there were three. Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child.

"Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see … so soon, we who once were two will now become three," the couple posted on Instagram, along with a glamorous photoshoot.

"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

The couple first started dating while shooting their 2015 film Alone and married in Mumbai in April 2016. Both are former models who made inroads into the film industry and are also known for their love of fitness.

Basu starred in her first Bollywood film Ajnabee in 2001. Grover was already a popular TV star when he made his big screen debut opposite Basu in the horror film Alone. The couple reunited again in the web thriller Dangerous, which began streaming in 2020.

Basu, 43, has previously spoken about how she worked hard to convince her parents to accept her relationship with Grover, who had been married twice before.

READ MORE Alia Bhatt shows off baby bump while promoting 'Brahmastra' with husband Ranbir Kapoor

"Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned," she told Pinkvilla earlier this year. "I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him?"

Basu had earlier dated actor Dino Morea and Harman Baweja, but her marriage to Grover is her first.

Grover, 40, proposed to Basu as fireworks illuminated the sky to mark New Year's Day in 2016, while the couple were on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"I was carrying the ring with me and something told me that this is the right time. So, while she was capturing the fireworks on video, I took the opportunity and gave her the ring,” he told Vogue India.

The pair tied the knot during a three-day celebration. The wedding rituals were performed as per Basu's Bengali heritage with the bride wearing a specially-created sari by fellow Bengali and designer to the stars Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Top 10 Bollywood power couples, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh — in pictures