Alia Bhatt shows off baby bump while promoting 'Brahmastra' with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Singh have started promotional tours for their highly-anticipated film Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva.

Dressed in a brown wrap dress with her growing baby bump clearly on display, a smiling Bhatt posed for pictures along with Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. They attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday to preview a song from the film, Deva Deva, which releases on Monday.

The fantasy drama, which is the first in a planned superhero trilogy, pairs the popular actors for the first time and is reportedly one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever made, with an estimated budget of between 3 to 5 billion rupees (Dh138m to Dhs231m). It is scheduled to be released on September 9.

Bhatt, 29, and Kapoor, 39, married in a glamorous ceremony in Mumbai in April, attended by a who's who of Bollywood. Two months later, Bhatt announced she was expecting their first child, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, smiling at a monitor as Kapoor looks on.

"Our baby … coming soon," she wrote.

In the past few weeks, Bhatt has opted for loose-fitted dresses as she set out to promote her latest film Darlings, which was released on Netflix on Friday.

She has received widespread praise for her performance in the black comedy, which tells the story of a domestic abuse victim who exacts revenge on her husband with the help of her mother. Bhatt is a co-producer for the film.

Bollywood actors Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah promote their film ‘Darlings’ in Mumbai. AFP

Last month, Bhatt completed the shoot for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Sharing a series of photos from the set the actress thanked her co-stars, director Tom Harper as well as the crew.

"I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film," she posted on Instagram, with one photo of her hugging Gadot. "But for now ... I’m coming home baby."

Bhatt on the set of her first Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone'. Photo: Alia Bhatt / Instagram

Production for the Netflix spy thriller began earlier this year. While there are no plot details yet, the film is planned as a female spin on popular spy franchises, including Mission: Impossible and James Bond.

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding — in pictures