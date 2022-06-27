Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a baby, two months after their star-studded wedding.

Bhatt made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of herself on a hospital bed, smiling at a monitor as Kapoor looks on.

"Our baby ….. coming soon," she said.

Bhatt, 29, and Kapoor, 39, married at a glamorous ceremony in Mumbai in April, attended by the who's who of Bollywood. The actors, who've been dating for a few years, made their first public appearance as a couple together in May 2018 at actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.

They were originally due to get married in 2020, but the wedding was postponed owing to the pandemic, and was delayed further so they could wrap up the first part of their film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

The wedding took place in Vastu, Kapoor's home in Bandra, Mumbai.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot — the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship — we got married," Bhatt wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures, signing off with "Love, Ranbir and Alia”.

The radiant newly-weds both wore cream and gold Sabyasachi outfits for the ceremony, a refreshing change from Bollywood brides in the past few years who have all opted for a similar aesthetic and outfits in varying shades of red.

Kapoor and Bhatt belong to illustrious film dynasties. Popular stars in the former's clan include Kapoor's great-grandfather Prithviraj, grandfather Raj, uncles Shammi and Randhir, and cousins Kareena and Karisma.

He is also the son of actress Neetu Singh and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Bhatt, meanwhile, is the daughter of actress Soni Razdan and director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. Her half-sister, actress Pooja, and uncle, producer Mukesh, also share the family name.

Besides their family members, guests at the nuptials included filmmaker Luv Ranjan, director Ayan Mukerji, director and producer Karan Johar, businessman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani.

After a simple and understated ceremony, the couple hosted a post-wedding party at Vastu.

Famous faces in attendance also included superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria.

On the work front, Bhatt is currently filming her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, a spy thriller alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The Netflix film, to be directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper, of Peaky Blinders fame, will also feature an international cast including German actor and Army of the Dead's breakout star Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi of Crazy Rich Asians and British actress Sophie Okonedo.

Kapoor will next be seen in the big-budget period action film Shamshera, scheduled for release on Friday, July 22.