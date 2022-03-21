Dogs dress as Hollywood stars in Oscars-themed pet pageant

Dexter, a Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John, and Lindy Lou, a Chihuahua dressed as Beauty and the Beast's Belle, are two of the dogs who dazzled on the Furbabies pageant catwalk on Sunday.

The Hollywood (A Day At The Oscars) themed event, held at Collingham Memorial Hall in Leeds, England, saw pooches dress as recognisable famous faces a week before the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

Dexter's costume included Sir Elton's famous bedazzled sunglasses and a miniature piano, while Lindy Lou wore a sunshine yellow dress for the occasion.

Dexter the Pomeranian dressed as Sir Elton John during the Hollywood (A Day at the Oscars) themed Furbabies Dog Pageant on March 20, 2022. PA

Not content with just one costume, Dexter's owner also dressed him in a golden suit to resemble an Oscar in a literal read of the theme.

Other costumes included Chihuahuas Rosie and Minnie, who dressed as the Olsen Twins in pink dresses. Rosie also wore a full blue gown to mimic Nicole Kidman. A third Chihuahua, named Genevieve Catalaya Evangeline, dressed up as Marilyn Monroe in a puffy pink dress.

Furbabies runs canine pageants at Collingham Memorial Hall quarterly and past events have been Christmas, children’s literature and Pride-themed. They describe the events as "a family fun-filled time for all ages".