Global Village temporarily closed and DSF fireworks cancelled owing to adverse weather

Dubai's family-friendly attraction will reopen on Monday at 4pm while the fireworks will resume the next day

Evelyn Lau
Jan 2, 2022

Family-friendly attraction Global Village will remain closed on Sunday owing to adverse weather and high winds in the UAE. The Dubai destination has coordinated with the National Centre of Meteorology on the decision. It will reopen on Monday at 4pm.

The nightly Dubai Shopping Festival fireworks have also been cancelled for Sunday. The spectacle had been paired with the daily DSF Drone Light Show which takes place at Bluewaters Island, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly-opened Ain Dubai.

Dubai Shopping Festival has returned for its 27th year. Ruel Pableo for The National

Also citing the weather conditions, organisers said the health and safety of visitors comes first and that they hope to resume the show on Monday evening.

At the weekend, the UAE recorded a year-and-a-half's worth of rain in three days. Saih Al Salam in Dubai, which includes Al Qudra Lakes, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, recorded 141.8 millimetres of rain.

Some areas in the big cities also experienced a downpour, including Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island, where 35.6mm of rain fell, while Jumeirah recorded 49.5mm.

On average, the UAE records about 100mm of precipitation a year.

However, the bout of bad weather is not over yet. Forecasters are predicting further heavy rains accompanied by lightning, thunder and even hail on Monday and Tuesday, when it will be cloudy over most of the country. Rain of "different intensities" will fall in scattered areas, forecasters said.

Image 1 of 16

Carissa, 6, left, and her sister Danica Rodrigues, 5, feed seagulls on New Year’s Day on the Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Updated: January 2nd 2022, 11:56 AM
DubaiThings to doWeather
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah to open pro skatepark with scooter champion
An image that illustrates this article Global Village closed and DSF fireworks cancelled owing to adverse weather
An image that illustrates this article New Year's Eve 2021 fireworks displays in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah
An image that illustrates this article UAE to attempt five Guinness World Records with fireworks on New Year's Eve