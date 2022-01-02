Global Village temporarily closed and DSF fireworks cancelled owing to adverse weather

Family-friendly attraction Global Village will remain closed on Sunday owing to adverse weather and high winds in the UAE. The Dubai destination has coordinated with the National Centre of Meteorology on the decision. It will reopen on Monday at 4pm.

The nightly Dubai Shopping Festival fireworks have also been cancelled for Sunday. The spectacle had been paired with the daily DSF Drone Light Show which takes place at Bluewaters Island, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly-opened Ain Dubai.

Dubai Shopping Festival has returned for its 27th year. Ruel Pableo for The National

Also citing the weather conditions, organisers said the health and safety of visitors comes first and that they hope to resume the show on Monday evening.

At the weekend, the UAE recorded a year-and-a-half's worth of rain in three days. Saih Al Salam in Dubai, which includes Al Qudra Lakes, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, recorded 141.8 millimetres of rain.

Some areas in the big cities also experienced a downpour, including Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island, where 35.6mm of rain fell, while Jumeirah recorded 49.5mm.

On average, the UAE records about 100mm of precipitation a year.

However, the bout of bad weather is not over yet. Forecasters are predicting further heavy rains accompanied by lightning, thunder and even hail on Monday and Tuesday, when it will be cloudy over most of the country. Rain of "different intensities" will fall in scattered areas, forecasters said.