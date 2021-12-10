New family-friendly festival starts today in Sharjah

From live stunts and traditional dances to cooking demos and film screenings, there is plenty on offer at the first Sharjah Events Festival this weekend

Panna Munyal
Dec 10, 2021

If you’re looking for something to do with the children this weekend, head to Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, where a new family-friendly festival begins on Friday.

The first Sharjah Events Festival is a two-day event that runs from 4pm to 11pm on Friday and 2pm to 10pm on Saturday.

On offer are plenty of live performances, fun activities and interactive experiences from more than 25 public and private entities.

The event is taking place at Al Majaz Amphitheatre. Photo: Sharjah Events Festival

Look out for roaming parades, as well as performances of traditional dances, music, stunts, poetry sessions, cooking demonstrations and film screenings.

Families can also participate in a treasure hunt designed for people of all ages, while elsewhere are hands-on art workshops and handicraft displays. Free health check-ups are also on offer.

Organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Sharjah Events Festival aims to celebrate culture and bring communities closer. Accordingly, it will also serve as the platform for the unveiling of the emirate’s 2022 calendar of events.

Attendance is free and visitors who register at #Seesharjahfestival will be eligible for a raffle draw. Parking is provided at the Sharjah government offices area, from where shuttle buses will ply visitors to the event sites.

Updated: December 10th 2021, 7:47 AM
