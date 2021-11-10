Who is Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik?

Malala Yousafzai surprised many by announcing her marriage on social media while sharing photos of the small ceremony on Tuesday.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she tweeted.

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

And while Yousafzai, 24, is famous around the world, not only as the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate but also for championing girls' education and surviving an assassination attempt made by the Taliban when she was 15, many are curious about her new husband after she tagged him in her Instagram wedding post.

Here's everything we know so far about Asser Malik.

Who is Asser Malik?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Malik is the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre.

He began work at the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2020. Before that, he worked with the Pakistan Super League and ran a cricket player management agency.

It also states that he graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences in 2012 with a degree in political science and economics.

He also posted a picture of their wedding on Instagram, but has not yet publicly commented on their marriage.

In July, he wished her a happy birthday on Twitter and shared a photo of the two of them alongside a cut-out of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

It’s also unknown when the couple exactly met, although there’s a group photo of Yousafzai and Malik together at a cricket match in June 2019 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, the two have known each other since 2019 but chose to be private about their relationship.