Family-friendly half-term activities at Expo 2020 Dubai

It’s already been established that Expo 2020 Dubai is something of a haven for youngsters, with a wealth of family-friendly attractions to keep children entertained.

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

And, with the half-term holidays upon us, there's an action-packed line-up of workshops, performances and activities planned. If you’re visiting the global fair during that time, here’s a look at some of the activities taking place:

Hammour House

Hammour House is an experiential art installation and community project raising awareness about endangered coral ecosystems. Located near the gate to the Mobility section, this brick-lattice-work site hosts a number of workshops for children. It will also showcase a tapestry depicting marine life made by school children. And, on Friday, October 22, it will have art sessions, storytelling and special screenings. Families and youngsters are also invited to help create a community art project.

Space adventures in the Terra Auditorium at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

For budding astronauts, there will a special event held from 3pm to 4pm on Monday, October 18. Young dreamers can join experts working with space agencies as they share “stories of great ambition and hope”, encouraging the future generation to reach for the stars and achieve their dreams through education, hard work and persistence.

Children enjoying the educational events and performances at Expo 2020 Dubai so far. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Matryoshka at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Celebrate Russian culture by taking in Matryoshka, a folk performance from the country, which will be held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, October 18. Named after the traditional matryoshka (or babushka) dolls – a representation of the mother carrying a child – the dance will feature bright costumes and bold moves from the ensemble.

Al Qatt Al Asiri at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion

There will be interactive workshops taking place at various times throughout the half-term holiday at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion. These are dedicated to the ancient art form of Al Qatt Al Asiri, a traditional style of art typically painted by women in the entrance to homes. Inscribed on Unesco's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Al Qatt Al Asiri features colours and patterns inspired by the surrounding nature and colours. This should be fun and educational for the whole family.

Sports at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub

On Friday and Saturday, Manchester City will be hosting Turn Up & Play sessions for children aged 12 and above at the Aussie Park in Expo’s Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub, with hourly matches take place from noon. Young footballers (those aged 5 to 16) will be coached by the same pros who helped to hone the skills of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

Meanwhile, there will be the Man City Kids Camp taking place from Sunday to Wednesday, October 17 to 20, with daily sessions at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. And AC Milan Academy will also be offering skills, drills and miniature games for those aged 6 to 14 from October 16-23.

A trip to Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion is a must with children. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Cricket at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub

For cricket enthusiasts, the Rajasthan Royals Batting Challenge will take place at hourly intervals on Friday and Saturday, from 5pm. Open to ages 8 and above, participants have the chance to win Royals merchandise, take part in meet-and-greets and more.

All sporting activities can be booked in advance on the Glofox app under "Expo 2020: Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub".

A family package to Expo 2020 Dubai is available for Dh950, for two season passes for adults and a pass for a nanny. Admission for those under 18 is free.

More information is available at the Expo 2020 Dubai website

Read more

Six attractions to keep children entertained at Expo 2020 Dubai