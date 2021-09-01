First look: inside Muscat’s newly opened Mall of Oman

After years of anticipation, Mall of Oman finally opened to the public on Wednesday.

The venue, located in Bausher, Muscat, marks Majid Al Futtaim’s fifth shopping destination in Oman, and is the company's biggest in the country.

Spanning 140,000 square metres, Mall of Oman is home to more than 300 retail outlets and 50 dining options, many of which will be opening in the coming months.

Visitors will be able to browse through a host of brands, including several from the Landmark and Apparel groups, and there is a 9,000-square-metre Carrefour hypermarket. Some other brands to be found in the mall include DKNY, Nespresso, G-Shock, Homes R Us, Tavola and Al Khalili Buildex.

Those visiting will also be able to experience Oman’s largest Vox Cinemas, which has 15 screens, and a Magic Planet.

Meanwhile, families will also be able to check out Dino World, a temporary interactive dinosaur experience that's now open. In collaboration with EventBox, the family offering will have visitors travelling back in time for "an exciting and educational journey showcasing the history and evolution of dinosaurs, life-size dinosaur installations, a 'roaming dino' interactive experience and augmented reality.” The experience is on until Sunday, October 31.

Dining options are a-plenty. Apart from more than 50 restaurants and cafes, there will also be a 1,000-plus seater food court, which will feature global chains.

Finally, there are some big plans in the pipeline. Next year, Mall of Oman will launch the largest indoor snow park in the sultanate, spanning 14,000 square metres.

Husam Al Mandhari, director of shopping malls in Oman at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, says the new mall will also provide 3,500 new jobs in the region. “This is another achievement for us as we continue to position ourselves as a retail pioneer that offers unique experiences and unmatched value, whilst contributing to the local economy.”

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

Stage result 1. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe, in 3:29.09 2. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto-Soudal 3. Rudy Barbier (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton-Scott 6. Alberto Dainese (ITA) Sunweb 7. Jakub Mareczko (ITA) CCC 8. Max Walscheid (GER) NTT 9. José Rojas (ESP) Movistar 10. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

