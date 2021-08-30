When is the Hindu festival of Janmashtami and what is its significance?

Hindus around the world on Monday celebrated the festival of Janmasthami or Krishna Janmasthami, which marks the birth of Krishna, believed to be an incarnation of Vishnu, one of the principal deities of Hinduism.

The occasion is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha or the waning Moon according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on August 30.

According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was born at midnight in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Owing to a threat to his life from his uncle, the tyrant King Kamsa, Krishna’s father took him across the Yamuna river to his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda for safekeeping.

How is Janmashtami celebrated?

A child in Dhaka sits on a doorstep, dressed as Krishna during the Janmashtami festival. Reuters

Celebrations include the staging of plays, such as the Ras lila, and pujas or prayers being held. Devotees traditionally fast throughout the day and observe symbolic vigils at night by singing devotional songs in temples and homes. They then share food at midnight, which is when Krishna is believed to have been born.

Children are often dressed as little Krishna on the day.

Dahi Handi, a competitive event where a pot of yoghurt is hung at a height and men and boys form a human pyramid in order to reach it, is also held during Janmashtami celebrations. These days, the event can feature lavish prizes and major sponsors.

Young Indian men fall as they form a human pyramid to break the Dahi Handi – an earthen pot filled with curd hanging above them – during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. AP

In 2012, a nine-tier human pyramid in Mumbai that reached 13.4 metres in height, made it to the Guinness World Records.

Some devotees also adorn their homes with tiny footprints outside their doors to signify Krishna’s arrival and decorate their houses with statues of a baby Krishna in a cradle.

What is 'Ras lila'?

An Indian artist dressed as lord Vishnu, whose incarnation is Krishna, takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi. Reuters

The Ras lila is a folklore, mostly told through plays and dances, that tells the story of Krishna’s youth and his love for Radha. A group of cowherds, known as gopis, who are enamoured by the sounds of Krishna’s flute and sneak away from their homes to dance with him, also form part of the storytelling.

Ras lila is also a major theme in many of India’s classical dances including the Kathakali, Odissi, Bharatanatyam and Manipuri.

Film stars celebrate Janmashtami

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal wished her followers a "Happy Janmashtami" in Hindi and shared a photo of herself dressed in traditional clothes next to idols of Krishna and Radha.

"May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy!," actor Abhishekh Bachchan posted on Twitter.

May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy! #KrishnaJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/YqXBxvgNfd — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 30, 2021

Actor R Madhavan also posted: "Wish you all a very happy and wonderful Janamaashtami. May lord Krishna bless you all with the best of his blessing."

Wish you all a very Happy and wonderful Janamaashtami. May lord Krishna bless you all with the best of his blessing. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SMCC8D0uXo — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 30, 2021

South Indian superstar Prabhas took the occasion to plug his coming period film Radhe Shyam.

"Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam," he shared.