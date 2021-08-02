As temperatures rise, Dubai vet warns pet owners to be vigilant of heatstroke symptoms

The summer heat in the UAE can be intense. Climate change plays a big role in rising temperatures, which can sometimes reach as high as 50ºC in the region. And while this is uncomfortable for many humans, it can be intolerable for animals.

Whether it’s a pet or a stray, there are dangers to be aware of when it comes to dealing with the heat, most notably heatstroke, which can cause long-term health issues or even death, which was seen in the recent case of a Dubai dog that was accidentally left in a hot car for seven hours.

Dr Sara Elliott, director of veterinary services and owner at Dubai’s British Veterinary Hospital, says her clinic has seen an increase in emergency admissions and pet deaths because of heatstroke in recent months.

“After not seeing a single heatstroke case for two years, this year we've had had four dogs die on the way into our practice and four milder cases we have successfully treated because the owners got them to us in time,” she tells The National.

“On average, the healthy temperature of a cat or dog is anywhere between 38-39ºC, so if the ambient temperature is 40-50ºC, which it often is in the UAE during the summer months, there is enormous potential for that animal to suffer heatstroke."

The first signs of heatstroke in pets

Most pet owners should know the first signs of an overheated pet, but they can sometimes get overlooked. Elliott says it’s important to be watchful and act quickly.

She warns that panting will likely be the first noticeable symptom, progressing to open-mouth breathing as the animal tries to lower its body temperature.

“If you suspect your pet is suffering from heatstroke because you are observing panting, open-mouth breathing or any other of the common symptoms, you must take immediate action, as heatstroke can progress very quickly,” she says.

Dr Sara Elliott, founder and director of British Veterinary Hospital in Dubai. British Veterinary Hospital

“Worsening symptoms include animals entering a distressed state, faster breathing and lying down,” she says. “If left untreated, an animal will collapse and be unable to stand, followed by seizures and organ failure.”

Any owner who notices this type of behaviour is encouraged to try and cool the animal immediately. Elliott suggests offering access to a cool environment with air-conditioning and cold drinking water. If this doesn't work, a trip to the vet is recommended.

“Should symptoms not improve, place cold, wet towels on your pet and place ice packs under the animal's armpits and groin. It's then vital to get your pet straight to a vet, ideally making the trip with the cold, wet towels still around the animal.”

A common misconception is that an animal needs to be directly outside in the sun to experience heatstroke, but that isn’t always the case. “In any environment that is hotter than an animal's average body temperature, indoors or outdoors, there is a risk of heatstroke,” she explains. “Both cats and dogs sweat through their paws, and when they have prolonged exposure to high temperatures, they simply lose the ability to regulate their own temperatures.”

Certain breeds of cats and dogs are more susceptible to getting heatstroke, including those with shortened upper respiratory passageways, such as pugs, bulldogs and Persian cats, she says. There is also a higher risk for animals with pre-existing conditions, such as obesity and heart disease.

What owners can do for their dogs in the summer

Summers can be tough for dog owners who still need to walk their pets outdoors. Elliott recommends you adjust your schedule and aim for early mornings, before the sun comes up if possible.

"This is preferable to an evening walk, as even though the sun has gone down, the pavement and road surfaces tend to retain heat and can be 5-10ºC hotter than the ambient temperature," she explains. "Also, humidity in the evenings tends to be higher than in the mornings, and this is another factor that contributes to your pet's ability to regulate its temperature."

Quote In any environment that is hotter than an animal's average body temperature, indoors or outdoors, there is a risk of heatstroke Dr Sara Elliott

While booties and cooling jackets are popularly used for dogs, she says owners still need to use their common sense. These can help pets cross roads or pavements and avoid paws from being burnt, but they don't necessarily prevent heatstroke.

If very early morning walks are not possible, Elliott offers other suggestions, such as setting up alternatives for exercise at home to help engage pets in physical activity and mental stimulation or visiting a licensed dog daycare centre.

The mental and physical benefits of owning a pet

"It's easy to set up an obstacle course for pets in your own home or just engage in active play. It's also worth remembering that mental activity is just as tiring for your pet, so why not take the opportunity this summer to invest more time in training?

"The UAE has several high-quality, supervised indoor dog parks and doggy daycare centres. These provide your dog with a great indoor, air-conditioned environment to exercise and socialise with other dogs without the risk of heatstroke."

Elliott says it's up to pet owners to be responsible and to find ways of keeping their pets safe from rising summer temperatures by learning more about the health dangers, and how to mitigate risks.

“As a general rule, if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet. This is as true inside your home as it is outside,” she says. “Our pets rely on us to care for them, and that means educating yourself and anyone who comes into your home and cares for your pet about the risk factors. Ensure that you are supervising your pets and being extra vigilant during the hotter months.”

