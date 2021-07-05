Royal Windsor Horse Show: Bruce Springsteen's daughter and Lady Louise compete

The Royal Windsor Horse Show took place this weekend, running from Thursday to Sunday in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II turned out to support both her granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her own horses, which were competing throughout the weekend.

Lady Louise Windsor takes part in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society on day four of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 4, 2021 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

A keen equestrian, Lady Louise rode Prince Philip's carriage in a touching tribute to her grandfather during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Lady Louise has led a very private life, away from the public eye, but has chosen to attend more public events with her parents in recent months.

Speaking of her daughter's decision to stay away from social media, the Countess of Wessex told BBC Radio 5 in June: “There are a few platforms that she talks to her friends on. But that's basically it. She doesn't put anything out about herself at all. She's very private. She's got her eyes fairly wide open.like

Also competing at the event was Jessica Springsteen, 29, the American equestrian daughter of singer Bruce Springsteen.

Riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, Jessica competed in the Rolex Grand Prix competition, which was watched by Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday.

She also competed in the Manama Speed Stakes on Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, and in the Pearl Stakes, riding Hungry Heart, on Friday. The equestrian is part of the US Olympics team for Tokyo 2020.

